Steve Kerr Quips About Durant: “We Did A good Job On Him In The Second Half”

By now everyone knows that Kevin Durant went off last night to the tune of 30 points in 18 minutes, which hasn’t been done since the American Basketball Association was being folded into the NBA. But an ankle injury right before the half saved the Warriors the uneviable task of stopping him in the next half, which coach Steve Kerr joked about after the game when it became clear KD was all right.

While the Warriors overcame a 17-point first-quarter deficit — during the inchoate stage of KD’s onslaught — to make a game of it and even take the lead at the half, 65-63, it was obviously going to be easier for the Dubs in the second half with a hobbled Durant.

Durant didn’t end up playing at all in the second half, and Russell Westbrook attempted 31 shots to score 33 points on the night, going full-on hero mode towards the end of the game. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry was scoring 11 of his game-high 34 points in the final session for the 114-109 Warriors win.

When Dubs sideline general Steve Kerr was asked about Durant after the game, he mentioned how good a job his team did on him in the second half.

Kerr on Durant: "We did a good job on him in the second half. I didn't even notice him out there." — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) December 19, 2014

It’s easy to joke when you escape with just a half of KD’s assassin act. Plus, the Dubs rebounded from their first loss in 17 games against the Grizzlies earlier in the week and they’re still at the top of the Western Conference at 22-3 on the season.

