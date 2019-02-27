Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are in Miami to take on the Heat on Wednesday. Like most games between the Warriors and a team on the outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, it’s hard to get too excited about it, because Golden State is expected to pick up a win.

Being in Miami gave the Warriors the opportunity to do something good. Steve Kerr hosted a collection of students from March For Our Lives, including several from Stoneman Douglas High School, the location of last February’s school shooting that left 17 dead. The school is in Parkland, about an hour away from Miami, and Kerr is a vocal supporter of gun control legislation to prevent tragedies like this from ever occurring again.

Kerr spoke with the media about hosting the students, and wanted people to try to empathize with them for going through the unimaginable.