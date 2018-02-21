Steve Nash Will Reportedly Make His Broadcasting Debut In A Sport Other Than Basketball

Steve Nash is the exact kind of former athlete who would thrive as a broadcast. He’s smart, funny, and capable of adding insight in a way that anyone can understand. So when word dropped that Nash is going to enter the realm of television, it was one of those things that made a bunch of people go “that makes sense.”

There is a catch to all of this. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nash is closing in on a deal to join Turner Sports. But he’s not heading to Inside the NBA, at least not right away.

Instead, Nash will reportedly join Turner Sports’ soccer coverage. Turner will begin broadcasting the Champions League next year, and Nash’s ties to the beautiful game are well documented, whether it be as a player or as someone with ownership stakes in clubs in the United States and Spain.

