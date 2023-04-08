steven adams
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Steven Adams Is Likely To Miss The Postseason Due To His Knee Injury

The Memphis Grizzlies have not had the services of Steven Adams since January, as the team’s starting center has been sidelined due to a knee injury. As it turns out, the team’s experience without Adams will prove important throughout the playoffs. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the PCL sprain that Adams suffered is expected to prevent him from playing for the 2-seed as it pushes for the first championship in franchise history.

Per Wojnarowski, the team will sign two-way big man Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a contract in an effort to replace Adams.

Adams suffered the injury in the waning moments of the team’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 22, when he dove for a loose ball. It was the first of two season-ending injuries suffered by a members of the team’s frontcourt rotation, as Brandon Clarke tore his achilles in early March.

Despite his importance to the Grizzlies — particularly as an offensive rebounder — the team has been able to navigate Adams’ absence. Memphis has gone 20-15 in the time since Adams went down, a stretch that has included Clarke’s injury and Ja Morant’s 8-game suspension. The team is 51-30 on the season and will play the winner of the 7-8 game in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×