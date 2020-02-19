Sue Bird is entering her 18th season in the WNBA this year, as the 11-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer continues to be one of the best in the game. Bird missed last year with a knee injury, as both she and superstar teammate Breanna Stewart were forced to sit the season for the Storm. Both are back this year, though, and have been tuning up with the USA women’s team this winter.

Off the court, Bird has become an icon in the fashion world, particularly with regards to her incredible sneaker collection. Over NBA All-Star Weekend, Bird joined Kemba Walker, Grayson Boucher (aka The Professor), and the Shoe Surgeon for a panel with JBL at their Sounds of the City activation on basketball fashion and culture.

Prior to the panel, she sat down with Dime while wearing a pair of the Off-White Air Force 1s. We talked about the wild summer the WNBA has had as well as her thoughts on the new CBA, but first, we discussed the evolution of her personal style and why it’s been important for brands to open up the basketball culture to the full spectrum of women that want to be a part of it.

So much of basketball culture now is the fashion and the sneakers. How would you describe your personal fashion transformation over the years since you got into the league?

Oh man, there has been one. There has been one [laughs]. Truthfully, I think — not to get too deep — but the WNBA, we were kinda sorta figuring out who are we as a league and what are we, and I think early on a lot of the marketing was pushing the feminine side. And I think one of the cool things about female athletes is we’re like a mixed bag, when we’re out on the court it can be aggressive, some of the athletes do wear makeup, I don’t. So, my point is, there’s a spectrum, and we all are sprinkled all over it.

Early on, I was trying to be a little too much, let’s just say not myself. Trying to dress a certain way, act a certain way, and present a certain way. Through the years, you get to know yourself a little better, you figure out your style, and now we’re at a point — which is amazing for me — I always joke I’ve been waiting literally 15-20 years for sneakers to become a thing. For it to be like the cool thing to wear, even with a dress or even with a suit, whatever the case may be. So, for me, that’s been the transformation and now, I like to say I’m like somewhere in a tomboy chic category — probably a little more tomboy than chic, but I’ll take it.

Within that, how important has it been to have partners whether it’s the sneaker brands or something like this panel with JBL, where it’s not just about “shrink it and pink it”? I remember when Maya Moore came out with those 12s, I think it was, and like, doing actual stuff that is for women but it’s not just pink or trying to just highlight the femininity. How important has that growth you’ve seen in that to bring in, like you said, the whole spectrum into the basketball culture?

Yeah, I think the key word is expression. I think we all as athletes, whether on the court or off the court, doesn’t matter, you’re expressing yourself in these ways, and you have to have the tools to do it. And for awhile, we didn’t really have, for female athletes, the proper tools, right, to really fully express yourself. Like, maybe some people did, but for me personally it just didn’t exist. So to have companies start to kind of see that and see that spectrum, that there are a lot of different ways as us as female athletes to express ourselves, and now we are starting to get the tools. It just, there’s something genuine about it and it’s really cool to be a part of it.