Suns Back To The Drawing Board

As the Suns sit one defeat or one Dallas victory from elimination, I bet Steve Kerr is rethinking driving Mike D’Antoni out of Phoenix last year. Whether or not they were making it the NBA Finals, they were at least making the playoffs.



Back in the lottery after four years where they won between 54 and 62 game, the Suns (42-35) have a lot to think about this offseason:

1. What is the status of Steve Nash?

Nash has been the consumate professional this season, but let me be the first to tell you, as soon as he can, he’s gone. First he lost his coach, then they traded away all his friends, and now it looks like the two-time MVP will never get his shot to win a ring.

2. Where does Shaq fit in?

The Big Cactus has made it clear that he wants to keep adding miles to his tank, but despite a great season for the Suns this year, Shaq does not fit into their long term plans. In reality, with Shaq’s shelf life approaching its expiration date, he doesn’t fit into any team’s long term plans. If they can trade him for young talent or picks to a contender, everyone wins.

3. Can the Suns play defense?

Even if Kerr brought in Chuck Daly, the Suns as they are today are not going to play defense. As the season winds down, they are about to become the first team in 51 years to lead the NBA in scoring and field-goal percentage and not make the playoffs.

What would you do to fix the Phoenix Suns?

Source: The Arizona Republic