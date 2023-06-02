The Phoenix Suns decided to make a major change at head coach this offseason, as new owner Mat Ishbia decided to part ways with Monty Williams and bring in a new voice to lead the team. On Friday afternoon, we learned the role will end up going to Frank Vogel, the former head coach of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and most recently, Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Phoenix and Vogel are hammering out the details of a long-term deal, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting that he’ll agree to a 5-year, $31 million contract.

Vogel brings a career record of 431-389 to the Suns, and while his tenure with Orlando didn’t go especially well, he led the Pacers and the Lakers to the postseason in seven of his nine years at the helm of those teams. Most notably, this included the Lakers’ run to the most recent championship in franchise history, as his first year in Los Angeles ended with the team lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy while they were in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble.

His time with the Lakers came to an end following the 2021-22 season, when Los Angeles missed out on the playoffs. He spent last year out of the coaching game altogether. Now, he’ll head to a team with ultra-high expectations of winning a title behind the duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.