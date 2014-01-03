Suns’ Miles Plumlee Crushes A Reverse Dunk Off The Alley-Oop

#GIFs
01.03.14 5 years ago

The Suns continue to be fun, even when they lose. Without Eric Bledsoe in the lineup Thursday night, Phoenix took on the visiting Grizzlies who are still without their center, Marc Gasol. Despite losing 99-91, the Suns’ surprising frontcourt beast, Miles Plumlee, was able to throw down a reverse dunk after running the court and catching the lob from Goran Dragic.

Plumlee had a staid game besides the reverse, scoring eight while grabbing 12 rebounds, but Dragic did his best to keep Phoenix competitive in an up-and-down battle. The Suns outscored the Grizz, 32-16 in the third quarter, only to have the Grizz come back and outscore the Suns 30-18 in the fourth for the 99-91 win. Z-Bo had 20 and 15 in the win, and Dragic ended with 33 points on 12-of-23 shooting in the loss.

What do you think of Plumlee’s reverse?

