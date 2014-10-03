Suns Could Play Markieff Morris At Center “A Lot”

Almost half of the players the Phoenix Suns have at camp this month play the guard position. Since ostensible power forward Channing Frye left for a big deal in Orlando, that places a heavier emphasis on the recently re-signed Markieff Morris. The 6-10 Morris has even been told by coach Jeff Hornacek he’s likely to spend some time at center when the team wants to run even more.

Phoenix broght Zoran Dragic over from the Spanish League, gave Eric Bledsoe a massive extension, grabbed Isaiah Thomas in a sign-and-trade with Sac-town and drafted rookie point guard Tyler Ennis out of Syracuse. They have so many guards, it’s gonna be bonkers!

Now coach Jeff Hornacek, who is starting to come off as a Don Nelson-esque paradigm shifter, is thinking about playing Kieff as a center. By way of CBS Sports’ James Herbert, comes word of the proposed plan:

"Coach told me I'll play the five a lot when we need to speed it up." – @Keefmorris #SunsCamp powered by @Verizon — #WeArePHX (@Suns) October 2, 2014

Kieff shot a decent — for a power forward with little experience — 31.5 percent from beyond the arc last season. His three-point shooting is a priority at camp, though, with Hornacek hoping he can act as the stretch four — a de facto weapon in the contemporary NBA when going small — or even, if the above comment proves true, a stretch five.

"Coach told me I needed to to space the floor more." – @Keefmorris on why he's working on his 3-pointers #SunsCamp pic.twitter.com/AgYuuJO9wL — #WeArePHX (@Suns) October 2, 2014

Just think of the recently re-signed Morris twins in the front court with a three-headed Cerberus hellhound of Zeke, Goran Dragic and Bledsoe taking the remaining three-pronged guard positions. They’ll be super small, super fast and a nightmare for opponents hoping to match up. That goes double if Kieff turns into a more reliable three-point shooter.

If you only plan to have a five-team League Pass, Phoenix should definitely be one of your choices.

