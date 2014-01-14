Surprised Carmelo Anthony: “We Got Another Game Tomorrow? S–t”

The Knicks won again tonight, 98-96, in an overtime battle over the visiting Suns. Carmelo Anthony â€” despite struggling from the field, going 9-of-24 â€” knocked down the last, most important bucket for New York. After the game, an exhausted ‘Melo chatted with MSG Network’s Tina Cervasio. As the interview concluded, Cervasio said, “OK, another game tomorrow, Carmelo.” ‘Melo appeared surprised at the news the Knicks are playing in Charlotte Tuesday night.

Said Anthony after hearing the news, “We got another game tomorrow? Sheeeeit.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

He’s nowhere near as good as fellow Baltimorean, Clay Davis, but the Knicks have won five straight, so we can cut him a break.

[Frank Den; @netw3rk]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.