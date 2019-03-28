Getty Image

The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament resulted in an awful lot of chalk, as the Sweet 16 will feature every 1, 2, and 3 seed, and only one double-digit seed in No. 12 Oregon (who haven’t lost in a month and won the Pac-12 tournament).

While that many favorites advancing to the Sweet 16 made for a less entertaining first two rounds, it does set up an extremely enticing second weekend with the best of the best squaring off for a chance at a trip to the Final Four. Hopefully, these matchups deliver on the court as well as they seem to set up on paper.

Thursday night’s games figure to be near polar opposites in terms of game styles from the two early games to the two late games. Florida State and Gonzaga will tip off first, followed in short order by Purdue-Tennessee in a pair of matchups where offense figures to take center stage, while Oregon-Virginia and Texas Tech-Michigan are expected to be much more defensive minded matchups. The point totals in those games agree, as the first two currently sit at 148 and 147, respectively, with the latter two games at 120.5 and 125 each.

Below you’ll find the TV schedule for Thursday’s matchups, as well as all the pertinent betting information (and picks) for the first four Sweet 16 matchups.