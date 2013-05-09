Taj Gibson Gets Ejected, Yells “F*ck You, Motherf*cker” at Referee … Twice

That was not a good showing by the Chicago Bulls tonight in Miami. In fact, it was historically bad – the 115-78 drubbing goes down as the worst playoff loss in Bulls franchise history.

Chicago was out-shot, out-run and out-toughed and their frustration was manifested in six player technical fouls, the most by any team in a playoff game since Boston had six against Indiana back in 2005. The T’s resulted in Taj Gibson and Joakim Noah both getting ejected in the fourth quarter. Gibson’s exit was particularly impressive.

Watch Gibson’s fiery ejection here, particularly what looks like him yelling “F*ck you, motherf*cker” at the referee … twice. Potential fines/suspensions surely on their way. For what it’s worth, after the game Taj told reporters, “I have to do better. I can’t lose my composure like that.”

