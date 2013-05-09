Taj Gibson Gets Ejected, Yells “F*ck You, Motherf*cker” at Referee … Twice

#NBA Playoffs #Miami Heat #Video #Chicago Bulls
05.08.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

That was not a good showing by the Chicago Bulls tonight in Miami. In fact, it was historically bad – the 115-78 drubbing goes down as the worst playoff loss in Bulls franchise history.

Chicago was out-shot, out-run and out-toughed and their frustration was manifested in six player technical fouls, the most by any team in a playoff game since Boston had six against Indiana back in 2005. The T’s resulted in Taj Gibson and Joakim Noah both getting ejected in the fourth quarter. Gibson’s exit was particularly impressive.

Watch Gibson’s fiery ejection here, particularly what looks like him yelling “F*ck you, motherf*cker” at the referee … twice. Potential fines/suspensions surely on their way. For what it’s worth, after the game Taj told reporters, “I have to do better. I can’t lose my composure like that.”

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Miami Heat#Video#Chicago Bulls
TAGS2013 NBA PlayoffsCHICAGO BULLSDimeMagMIAMI HEATNBA PlayoffsSmackTaj Gibsonvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP