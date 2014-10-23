Taj Gibson Pokes Fun At Jared Cunningham After Eric Bledsoe Drops Him

Last night, Eric Bledsoe was going against his old team, the Clippers, after getting traded to Phoenix last fall. He dropped 27 on them; although, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin led the Clippers to a 108-105 win in a fun preseason contest. At one point Bledsoe made LA guard Jared Cunningham look downright foolish with a step-back that sent him toppling all the way under the basket, and Bulls forward Taj Gibson certainly noticed.

Despite Bledsoe missing the wide-open three-pointer after Cunningham stumbles all the way past the backboard and into the crowd of photographers (he was on the three-point line when Bledsoe first pulled up), it was not a pleasant experience for the two-year guard out of Oregon State. The preseason contest was the second of back-to-back nationally televised preseason games on ESPN.

Gibson certainly noticed, as he laughed on this Facebook video upload, accurately telling his fans, “Point guards got it rough.”

Cunningham’s buddies are certainly gonna let him hear it.

Still, the Clippers got the win, and Bledsoe did miss the shot — probably because he was so surprised he had so thoroughly burned Cunningham with the move.

