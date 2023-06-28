Talen Horton-Tucker will hit unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the 2023-24 NBA season. But before that, Horton-Tucker will play out the final year of his contract with the Utah Jazz, as Brian Windhorst of ESPN brought word via Rich Paul that Horton-Tucker will opt into the last year of his deal, which will pay him a hair over $11 million this year.

Talen Horton-Tucker is opting into his $11 million deal with the Utah Jazz for next season, agent Rich Paul says — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 28, 2023

Horton-Tucker originally agreed to this deal — a 3-year contract worth just under $31 million — back when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He played out the first two years of the contract in L.A., but prior to the start of last season, the former Iowa State Cyclone was sent to Utah as part of the deal that sent Patrick Beverley to the Lakers.

Horton-Tucker appeared in 65 games as a member of the Jazz, with 20 of them coming as a member of the starting lineup. He posted some of the best numbers of his young career, as he averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game, and set his career-high in scoring by dropping 41 points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs in March. While this is going to be his fifth year in the NBA, Horton-Tucker won’t turn 23 years old until November.