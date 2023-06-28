taurean prince
Taurean Prince Learned The Wolves Aren’t Guaranteeing His Contract Via A Woj Tweet

Taurean Prince will join the list of wing free agents looking for a new deal this summer after the Minnesota Timberwolves officially waived his non-guaranteed deal for next year.

Minnesota had to make a decision on Prince’s $7.4 million contract and chose to let him go to free up their mid-level this summer to try and make a roster upgrade, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Prince tweeted that he, like the rest of us, learned about this via Wojnarowski.

Prince averaged 9.1 points per game for Minnesota last year, with his primary value being as a catch-and-shoot threat on the perimeter. Prince knocked down 38.1 percent of his threes last season for the Wolves on nearly 4 attempts per game. While not the defensive presence some of the other wings on the market are, Prince figures to Garner interest at the taxpayer mid-level for contenders looking to add some shooting to their bench rotation.

Prince may have to wait out what happens with players like Josh Hart, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, and others on the wing market before finding his next home. As for the Wolves, they have to figure out how to upgrade their roster with little in the way of space. Waiving Prince opens up the full $12.4 million non-taxpayer mid-level, putting them in the running for some of the better mid-tier free agents to try and improve on last year’s squad that got the 8-seed.

