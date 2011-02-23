Tayshaun Prince On NBA Trade Deadline: “I Ain’t Going Nowhere”

With tomorrow’s deadline less than 24 hours away, of all 400-plus NBA players under contract, at least one thing is certain: Tayshaun Prince isn’t going anywhere. That is, if you trust Tayshaun Prince.

From FOX Sports Detroit:

Prince was adamant in an interview with reporters, including the Fox television affiliate in Detroit, that he’s not going to get traded. “I ain’t going nowhere,” Prince said firmly. He was asked how he knows. “Because I know,” he said. After being pressed on whether Pistons president Joe Dumars had confirmed that to him, Prince said simply, “I’m not going nowhere.”

At 21-37, the Pistons are on the outside of the playoffs looking in and need to make a move. If it’s not going to be Prince, that means it’s more than likely that Richard Hamilton – who has only played in one of the Pistons’ last 21 games – will be shipped out.

What do you think? If you could only trade Prince or Hamilton, who would you trade?

