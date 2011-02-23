Tayshaun Prince On NBA Trade Deadline: “I Ain’t Going Nowhere”

02.23.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

With tomorrow’s deadline less than 24 hours away, of all 400-plus NBA players under contract, at least one thing is certain: Tayshaun Prince isn’t going anywhere. That is, if you trust Tayshaun Prince.

From FOX Sports Detroit:

Prince was adamant in an interview with reporters, including the Fox television affiliate in Detroit, that he’s not going to get traded.

“I ain’t going nowhere,” Prince said firmly.

He was asked how he knows.

“Because I know,” he said.

After being pressed on whether Pistons president Joe Dumars had confirmed that to him, Prince said simply, “I’m not going nowhere.”

At 21-37, the Pistons are on the outside of the playoffs looking in and need to make a move. If it’s not going to be Prince, that means it’s more than likely that Richard Hamilton – who has only played in one of the Pistons’ last 21 games – will be shipped out.

What do you think? If you could only trade Prince or Hamilton, who would you trade?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDETROIT PISTONSDimeMagJoe DumarsReal StoriesRichard HamiltonTAYSHAUN PRINCE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP