Team Jordan vs. Team Nike Game Slated For Miami

Let’s be honest: Who hasn’t had this idea for years? Once Dwyane Wade joined Jordan Brand, I would stay up all night thinking what a three-on-three game between Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul against Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Durant would look like. Now, sans Kobe, we’ll get to find out. According to Chris Broussard of ESPN The Magazine, the squads for The South Florida All-Star Classic will be headlined by Jordan Brand players (Wade, Anthony, Paul) vs. Nike (James, Durant, Chris Bosh). Oh yeah, and Kevin Hart and Rick Ross are coaching.
On Oct. 8 at 7 p.m., The South Florida All-Star Classic will take the campus of Florida International University by storm. All proceeds will go toward a charity supporting the educational community of South Florida.
So who else is playing? Well, it appears you don’t have to be a Jordan or Nike athlete to compete. So far the following players are slated: Amar’e Stoudemire (Nike), Russell Westbrook (Nike), John Wall (Reebok), Rajon Rondo (Nike), Rudy Gay (Nike), Caron Butler (Nike), Jamal Crawford (Nike), Lou Williams (Converse), Dorell Wright (PEAK), Wesley Matthews (Nike), Mario Chalmers (adidas), Jonny Flynn (Nike), Eric Bledsoe (Nike) and Eddy Curry. Rookies Kyrie Irving (Nike) and Tristan Thompson (Nike) also are possible participants.
Will you be in attendance?
Team Nike vs Team Jordan . . .very nice . . i want to see Team Reebok & Team Under Armor . . and screw this 3 on 3 stuff . . let’s make it a real game! Money’s on Nike all day, every day though . . twice on Sundays!
u think kobe may sign on last minute to steal some of the game’s thunder? only kobe will know how to make a hollywood entrance. he’d easily be the player to watch in that scenario.
Eddy Curry???
I think I’ve seen enough of these games already! GET THIS NBA SEASON GOING! D*MN!
Evan Turner – Li-Ning
Stephon Marbury (Starbury)
Jayceon Taylor (Hurricane Game)
Al Harrington (Protege)
Baron Davis (Whatever he wears)
Kevin Garnett (Forgot the name of his shoe)
Gilbert Arenas (Free Agent O)
Grant Hill (Fila)
Non-major shoe deal vs. Adidas or Reebok
However I do agree with Kholiday. The lack of structure in these games ruins the product. It would be so cool if Melo & Lebron played on the same team… but if the game turns out to be a timed shoot around, what was the point?
“Timed shoot around”
I like that. That’s exactly what these games have been.
EDDYCURRY LOL
Sing to the beat of Electric Avenue by Eddie Grant…
We gonna walk down to
K-mart to buy some shoes
They only cost a dollar
come on kobe…join the club…i wanna see a black mamba take over!!!
I say Jordan joins in and make it 4 on 4 with Kobe on Team Nike and Jordan on of course Team Jordan.