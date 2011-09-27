Team Jordan vs. Team Nike Game Slated For Miami

Let’s be honest: Who hasn’t had this idea for years? Once Dwyane Wade joined Jordan Brand, I would stay up all night thinking what a three-on-three game between Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul against Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Durant would look like. Now, sans Kobe, we’ll get to find out. According to Chris Broussard of ESPN The Magazine, the squads for The South Florida All-Star Classic will be headlined by Jordan Brand players (Wade, Anthony, Paul) vs. Nike (James, Durant, Chris Bosh). Oh yeah, and Kevin Hart and Rick Ross are coaching.

On Oct. 8 at 7 p.m., The South Florida All-Star Classic will take the campus of Florida International University by storm. All proceeds will go toward a charity supporting the educational community of South Florida.

So who else is playing? Well, it appears you don’t have to be a Jordan or Nike athlete to compete. So far the following players are slated: Amar’e Stoudemire (Nike), Russell Westbrook (Nike), John Wall (Reebok), Rajon Rondo (Nike), Rudy Gay (Nike), Caron Butler (Nike), Jamal Crawford (Nike), Lou Williams (Converse), Dorell Wright (PEAK), Wesley Matthews (Nike), Mario Chalmers (adidas), Jonny Flynn (Nike), Eric Bledsoe (Nike) and Eddy Curry. Rookies Kyrie Irving (Nike) and Tristan Thompson (Nike) also are possible participants.

