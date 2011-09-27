Team Jordan vs. Team Nike Game Slated For Miami

#Kyrie Irving #Nike #Russell Westbrook #Rick Ross #Dwyane Wade #Kevin Durant #LeBron James #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony
09.27.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

Let’s be honest: Who hasn’t had this idea for years? Once Dwyane Wade joined Jordan Brand, I would stay up all night thinking what a three-on-three game between Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul against Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Durant would look like. Now, sans Kobe, we’ll get to find out. According to Chris Broussard of ESPN The Magazine, the squads for The South Florida All-Star Classic will be headlined by Jordan Brand players (Wade, Anthony, Paul) vs. Nike (James, Durant, Chris Bosh). Oh yeah, and Kevin Hart and Rick Ross are coaching.

On Oct. 8 at 7 p.m., The South Florida All-Star Classic will take the campus of Florida International University by storm. All proceeds will go toward a charity supporting the educational community of South Florida.

So who else is playing? Well, it appears you don’t have to be a Jordan or Nike athlete to compete. So far the following players are slated: Amar’e Stoudemire (Nike), Russell Westbrook (Nike), John Wall (Reebok), Rajon Rondo (Nike), Rudy Gay (Nike), Caron Butler (Nike), Jamal Crawford (Nike), Lou Williams (Converse), Dorell Wright (PEAK), Wesley Matthews (Nike), Mario Chalmers (adidas), Jonny Flynn (Nike), Eric Bledsoe (Nike) and Eddy Curry. Rookies Kyrie Irving (Nike) and Tristan Thompson (Nike) also are possible participants.

Will you be in attendance?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Nike#Russell Westbrook#Rick Ross#Dwyane Wade#Kevin Durant#LeBron James#Chris Paul#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIRECARMELO ANTHONYCARON BUTLERCHRIS BOSHChris PaulDimeMagDorell WrightDWYANE WADEEDDY CURRYEric BledsoeJamal CrawfordJOHN WALLJonny FlynnJordan BrandKEVIN DURANTkevin hartKYRIE IRVINGLeBron JamesLou WilliamsMARIO CHALMERSNIKENike BasketballRAJON RONDORick RossRudy GayRUSSELL WESTBROOKTristan ThompsonWesley Matthews

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP