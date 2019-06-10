Getty Image

With Team USA’s training camp opening in Las Vegas on Aug. 5 in preparation for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the roster of the 20 players invited to participate has officially been revealed. Per a press release from the NBA:

USA National Team members who are confirmed to participate in the 2019 Las Vegas training camp include: Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets). Added to the 2019-20 USA National Team roster and participating in the August USA National Team training camp are: Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets).

The group includes five Olympic gold medalists as well 18 players who have some sort of previous USA Basketball experience. Kyle Kuzma and Donovan Mitchell are the only two members of the roster without any time on a Team USA team. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich returns as head coach, joined by assistant coaches Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce and Villanova head coach Jay Wright.

The Vegas training camp comes to a close on Aug. 9, and the final 12-man roster will be announced on Aug. 17. The 2019 FIBA World Cup begins on Aug. 31 in China. The tournament also acts a qualifier for the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.