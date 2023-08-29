Why Team USA’s Bench Is Driving Its Success At The World Cup

Team USA found itself trailing New Zealand 14-7 midway through the first quarter of Team USA’s opening FIBA World Cup game last week. At that point, Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves assumed the backcourt spots in place of Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards. By the time the reserve duo departed, the U.S. led 30-26 and eventually pulled away for a seamless 99-72 victory.

Through two games and a pair of blowout wins that have the United States perched atop Group C, the bench play is dominating conversations. Head coach Steve Kerr is adhering to an 11-man rotation thus far, with Haliburton, Reaves, Josh Hart, Paolo Banchero, Bobby Portis, and Cameron Johnson supplanting the starting five of Brunson, Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Lineups primarily involving the backups — namely Reaves, Hart, and Banchero — have looked much better than those largely composed of the starters. Team USA is plus-41 when Hart is on the court, plus-38 with Reaves, and plus-36 with Banchero. Its best mark including any starter is plus-22 when Bridges or Brunson is out there.

The reserves are boat racing opponents and acting as a second starting five that’s earned the trust and confidence of Kerr. The star at the heart of all this is Reaves, who’s averaging 13.5 points (81.7 percent true shooting), six assists (1.5 turnovers), three rebounds, and 2.5 steals in 19.8 minutes per game. Beyond his general superlatives, the most crucial element of Reaves’ game with the Los Angeles Lakers is his malleability. He’s equally comfortable capitalizing on the attention LeBron James and Anthony Davis command or boogying out of ball-screens, where he’s masterful and deceptive maximizing picks. That dynamic has remained at the World Cup.

Haliburton tends to captain the offense during Reaves’ minutes, but the former Oklahoma guard is enabled to initiate as well. His prepwork and savvy off the catch shine. He’s a willing and effective shooter (3-for-5 beyond the arc) whose decision-making in these quick-hitting opportunities is reliably sharp. When he orchestrates pick-and-rolls or creates for himself, his balance, pacing, and versatile, herky-jerky crossover are bewildering defenders.

He’s on a heater (8-for-13 shooting), but this is how he helped Los Angeles reach the Western Conference Finals three months ago. The entire process is replicable. It’s all why he initially earned a spot on USA and has carved out a prominent role. He continues to be a foul magnet as well, touting a .615 free-throw rate. The dude’s really good and can adapt his offensive imprint to whatever the circumstances dictate.

While Reaves is starring in a role akin to his NBA environment, Banchero has reveled in a usage unlike how he was usually deployed with the Orlando Magic as a rookie: small-ball 5. According to Cleaning The Glass, he played three percent of his minutes at center last season, yet that’s where the vast majority of his time is coming during the World Cup.