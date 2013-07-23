Team USA Basketball Behind-The-Scenes Practice & Intra-Squad Showcase Featured On NBA TV

The U.S. Men’s National Team arrived in Vegas on Sunday with twenty-six top NBA stars and two top college stars set to begin their their mini-camp on Monday. On Tuesday, fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at a National Team practice from 3-5 p.m. EDT with players and coaches mic’d up for the NBA TV Special: NBA Real Training Camp: 2013 USA Basketball.

The two-hour special with host Matt Winer will feature reporter David Aldridge and analyst Dennis Scott. The special will also include mic’d up players and coaches with Paul George, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving and John Wall scheduled to take part in the broadcast.

NBA TV will also televise the 2013 NBA Basketball Showcase Presented by Nike, a blue-white intra-squad game on Thursday at 6 p.m. PDT at the Thomas & Mack arena on the campus of UNLV.

While the camp features some of the best players in the NBA and the world, one player already believes they’re the best big man invited. ESPN’s Marc Stein repeated DeMarcus Cousins‘ goal to be “the best big man here.” Except, for Boogie, there’s no competition.

DeMarcus Cousins says his goal at Team USA camp is to be "the best big man here." Asked to identify his competition, Cousins said: "Nobody" — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) July 22, 2013

Check out all 26 training camp invitees during their photo shoot on Monday.

And here’s head coach, Mike Krzyzewski, previewing this year’s camp:

