Team USA wraps up camp, and Stephon Marbury has issues

The summer league re-runs were fine, but nobody would’ve complained if NBA TV sent some cameras down to Vegas last night and aired the Team USA mini-camp exhibition game. Rudy Gay (27 pts) and Kevin Durant (20 pts, 8 rebs) were the stars of the show, with Brook Lopez (18 pts, 5 rebs) also turning in an impressive performance … There could be three or four spots open for the 2010 World Championship: We can see Boozer and Tayshaun being gently asked to step aside, Jason Kidd calling it an international career, and Kobe even taking a break after another long playoff run and finally getting that pinky fixed. So if there were openings for a PG, two wings and a big man, who would you take? … Nothing substantial to report on the free agent front, unless you think Rasho Nesterovic going to the Raptors is the move that puts T-Dot over the top. Is there a more anonymous dude in the League? This should tell you something: Rasho played for the Pacers all of last season, and yet his profile pic on NBA.com was still one from his last stint in Toronto … Lamar Odom is now rumored to be leaning more toward signing with Miami for $34 million over five years. We still think L.O. ultimately stays with the Lakers, but it’s not like Miami would be a bad move for him. If he gets on that team — and let’s say the Heat don’t land Boozer — the Heat are dangerous with a lineup of Mario Chalmers, D-Wade, Mike Beasley, Odom and Jermaine O’Neal for 35-40 games … The Grizzlies rescinded their original offer for Hakim Warrick, which may be a sign of them clearing up money for Allen Iverson … Meanwhile, the Knicks are supposedly gonna meet with Jamaal Tinsley next week. Because the last time they brought in a native NY point guard with a potential attitude problem, that worked out GREAT … On that note, here’s an e-mail from one of our boys: “I found Stephon Marbury on Twitter today and decided to follow him. Then I left the house, came back 2 hours later, and had to un-follow him. He was tweeting literally every minute and most of his tweets were crazy replies to himself. From ‘You’re making a sandwich and it’ll be dope’ to rambling self-help quotes. Steph’s lost it.” We checked, and here’s an unedited random sample of one of Steph’s tweets: “speak into my vision. If you can’t feel me don’t be near me. Its still love. I will feel you from a far. Don’t take it the wrong way.” … And by now you might’ve heard about Steph’s 24-hour live chat that has become just short of legend. At one point during the chat, Steph said, “I don’t care about the NBA, those days are over with.” If Steph really does go to Europe, there’s gonna be a major battle for whoever gets the rights to have him blog about it … Have any of you seen the show “4th and Long” on Spike TV? Long story short, Michael Irvin brought in 12 guys who are trying to get to the NFL (six WR’s, six DB’s), and the winner gets a spot at Dallas Cowboys’ training camp. Reader “Poppi Gee” suggested somebody come up with a basketball version of the show, which is a great idea, but which franchise should it be, and who should be the host? Mark Jackson having guys tryout for the Knicks would work, or Glen Rice and Miami. But it has to be a desirable team/city and the host needs to be somebody who can make it seem like a big deal. (Irvin’s over-the-top drama and intensity are a plus.) You can’t exactly pull off Pooh Richardson giving out Clippers tryouts, ya know? … The WNBA All-Star Game was yesterday. Diana Taurasi played despite her recent controversy in what was basically a showcase for the ex-UConn players in Connecticut. Swin Cash copped the MVP with 22 points, Sue Bird had 16 and 10 assists, Taurasi scored 18 and Charde Houston scored 16 for the winning West squad … We’re out like Pooh …