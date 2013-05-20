“Tell Me How My Rings Taste” and 19 Other Titles For Kobe Bryant’s Book

Earlier today, after some back and forth with his Twitter followers, Kobe Bryant announced that he wants to write a book.

He followed that up by asking the “Mamba Army” for some title suggestions. We posed it to our readers as well. Here are the 18 best responses we received from the Dime Twitter family, plus two of our own at the end. Some are funny, some are clever, some are just wrong:

@MikeSenga: “I Think I’m better than MJ”

@TYPLolo24Bryan: “Greatest to Ever Do It”

@Karan_Talwar27: “Pass: The story of how I made myself a household name by NOT doing just that.”

@BigLCaldwell: “from venom to vino, the dance of the mamba”

@alexdarling11: “Enter the Mamba”

@CameronRobertsn: “Why Pass?”

@Atomalsk: “Titles”

@RyanKohout: “Mamba Diary”

@infiniteideal: “Different Animal, Same Beast”

@_mindofJW: “Memoirs of the Mamba”

@PeteVikes22: “I am Still Alive in L.A.”

@DRServenGh: “Another Way of Winning”

@Indyjumpman22: “Spitting Venom”

@CircaMCMXC: “24/8: No Days Off”

@BlakkFlaggMusic: “How I Sued My Mother”

@SwishNBA: “Like Mike”

@jtLAkers310: “You’re Welcome”

@SkkipyTaughtYou: “#Vino”

And here are two from us to round it out. Guess which one we like the most?

“Memoirs of a Mamba”

“Tell Me How My Rings Taste”

Which is your favorite? Give us your suggestions in the comments section below…

