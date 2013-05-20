“Tell Me How My Rings Taste” and 19 Other Titles For Kobe Bryant’s Book

Earlier today, after some back and forth with his Twitter followers, Kobe Bryant announced that he wants to write a book.
He followed that up by asking the “Mamba Army” for some title suggestions. We posed it to our readers as well. Here are the 18 best responses we received from the Dime Twitter family, plus two of our own at the end. Some are funny, some are clever, some are just wrong:
@MikeSenga: “I Think I’m better than MJ”
@TYPLolo24Bryan: “Greatest to Ever Do It”
@Karan_Talwar27: “Pass: The story of how I made myself a household name by NOT doing just that.”
@BigLCaldwell: “from venom to vino, the dance of the mamba”
@alexdarling11: “Enter the Mamba”
@CameronRobertsn: “Why Pass?”
@Atomalsk: “Titles”
@RyanKohout: “Mamba Diary”
@infiniteideal: “Different Animal, Same Beast”
@_mindofJW: “Memoirs of the Mamba”
@PeteVikes22: “I am Still Alive in L.A.”
@DRServenGh: “Another Way of Winning”
@Indyjumpman22: “Spitting Venom”
@CircaMCMXC: “24/8: No Days Off”
@BlakkFlaggMusic: “How I Sued My Mother”
@SwishNBA: “Like Mike”
@jtLAkers310: “You’re Welcome”
@SkkipyTaughtYou: “#Vino”
And here are two from us to round it out. Guess which one we like the most?
“Memoirs of a Mamba”
“Tell Me How My Rings Taste”
Which is your favorite? Give us your suggestions in the comments section below…
“You’re Welcome” pretty much captures every Kobe moment I can think of.
I love different animal, same beast….#BEST
That is a good one and I wouldnt be surprised if he really used that
“Your Welcome” and “Why Pass” are funny but he should just name it Kobe from 8 to 24
I agree with north and some of those are stupid. I still don’t get why morons don’t understand Kobe after almost 20 years….. Dumbasss’. He passed when shaq was there but people like to forget that. Sure he took shot buts that’s what he does that’s why he’s a HOFer and one of the highest point totals ever. Very few people even have the potential to do what he does and I mean very few. Like you could count on 1 hand even people at their respective positions EX:Tim Duncan at PF/C and folks like that. Does that not put it into perspective for you idiots? He and MJ are ALONE at how great they are. Kobe your a game changer and you’ve inspired so many people I know and def. more that I don’t even know,
To never quit and persevere at all cost at the things that matter to yourself. Screw what other people think or say because it only matters to the individual. I hope you never retire so we can watch you kick ass for a lot longer. I bet Kobe with a walker or pimp cane could still be an all star. F you to all the haters just cause he’s better or a Laker. Y’all can suck it bunch of worthless dumb shits!
I was kinda thinking “No Excuses” myself. The ones that sound most “Kobesque” are “Different Animal, Same Beast” or “24/8 No Days Off”…”You’re Welcome” does too. Gotta love “Like Mike” Funny stuff, for sure. Whatever, I will read it!
i will buy book no matter what it is titled! How about “Dance of The Black Mamba” Kobe?
Everybody always has something to say about Kobe so it would be very interesting to hear what he has to say about the numerous documented, and undocumented things that went on in his lfe
It’s not you, it’s ME.
“How to Jack Up 30 Shots A Game And Be A Ball Hog” sounds like a good title.