T-Ross Steal & Coast-To-Coast Tomahawk Jam

10.06.14 4 years ago

The NBA is back…sort of. Preseason games tipped off this weekend with the Pellies taking on the Heat on Saturday and the Cavs hosting Maccabi Tel Aviv on Sunday. The Kings and Raptors also faced off. Terrance Ross intercepted a Nik Stauskas pass at the beginning of the second quarter and the 2014 NBA Slam Dunk contestant took it coast-to-coast for the tomhawk jam.

So nice.

The Raps won 99-94 with R-Ross going for 11 points (5/10) in 24 minutes. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 21 points (7/16) in 21 minutes.

What do you think?

