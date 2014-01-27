Terrence Ross Gives Game Ball To Mom After 50-Point Explosion

Terrence Ross was averaging under 10 PPG in his sophomore season with the Raptors entering Saturday night’s game against the visiting Clippers. That’s what makes his 51-point explosion so crazy. Nobody could have predicted he’d be the next NBA player to crack the 50-point plateau so soon after ‘Melo‘s big night. But Ross commemorated his career night by giving a special present to his mom.

In a shade under 44 minutes, Ross was 16-for-27 from the field, including 10-of-17 from beyond the three-point line. He also knocked down 9-of-10 free throws for a doozy of a game, finishing with a career-high 51 points. Unfortunately, his teammates couldn’t match his blistering shooting from the field and this pair of highlight-reel slams:

The Clippers still got the win behind the Jamal Crawford and Blake Griffin tandem.

Despite the loss, T-Ross had to be have been happy with his performance. According to the good people at r/NBA, Ross even presented his mom with the game ball after his big night.

A lot of guys have dropped 50 in the NBA, but not many of them made such a dramatic jump in production on a single night, and we doubt any of them hooked up their mom with the game ball afterwards. Kudos to Ross.

Via reddit

