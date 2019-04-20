Terrence Ross Banked In A Halfcourt Buzzer-Beater To End The First Half Against Toronto

04.19.19 20 mins ago

Getty Image

Terrence Ross has enjoyed something of a breakout year in Orlando this season. He’s logging career highs in scoring (15.1 ppg) and three-point shooting (38.3 percent) and has generally provided the Magic with the spark they need off the bench as they’ve made their long-awaited return to the playoffs after a seven-year drought.

But those numbers have gone down a bit in the first two games of the Magic’s opening-round series against his former team in Toronto as he’s averaged just over 12 points and is shooting 33 percent from downtown so far.

But Ross was aggressive early in the first half of Game 3 back in Orlando as his team looks to retake control of the series. He put up 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field overall, including this halfcourt buzzer-beater at the end of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 48-45 heading into halftime.

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs
TAGSNBA PlayoffsORLANDO MAGICTERRENCE ROSSTORONTO RAPTORS
