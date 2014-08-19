Terrence Ross & Stanley Johnson Dazzle In Seattle Pro-Am Debut

Basketball fans, including us, may have been transfixed at Anthony Davis and company’s showcase at Team USA’s FIBA World Cup exhibition match against Brazil at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, but there were plenty of sparks coming off the court in the Pacific Northwest last weekend that were too good to be overlooked. Former NBA Slam Dunk winner and current Toronto Raptor Terrence Ross and incoming NCAA freshman Stanley Johnson – who recently committed to Arizona – made their Seattle Pro-Am debuts this past weekend, and they sure brought their “A” game.

Ross and Johnson joined Rockets forward Terrence Jones and Seattle Pro-Am regulars Mike James and Sixers guard Tony Wroten Jr. to give the crowd at Seattle Pacific University’s Royal Brougham Pavilion a stellar show. Johnson’s game in Seattle last weekend will make Wildcat fans grin in anticipation for next season, while Ross proved once again why he is one of the NBA’s most explosive dunkers.

Pro-Am host Jamal Crawford is currently delivering one of the hottest basketball summer leagues in the world, and the Emerald City is once again shinning on the hardwood.

