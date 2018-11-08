Getty Image

It’s no secret that Terry Rozier wants to get paid this summer. And with Kyrie Irving potentially signing the full five-year max this offseason, Boston may not be the team to back up the Brinks truck. Other teams must consider whether Rozier’s performance in last year’s Playoffs — where he averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in Irving’s absence — is a marker of things to come or a blip on the radar screen.

The start to the season has been concerning for Rozier, to say the least. He is shooting 35.5 percent from the field — due largely in part to 32.5 percent shooting from two-point range combined with midrange shots compiling a career-high 44 percent of his attempts. Rozier is shooting just 13-of-42 (31 percent) on jumpers off the dribble this year and, while he will likely rise above 29 percent from midrange, his shooting at the rim is more in line with his career norms.

Rozier is shooting just 44 percent at the rim this season and has never topped 49 percent in his career. He tends to shy away from contact at the rim, which can lead to some wild attempts and goes far to explain why he’s drawing shooting fouls on a mere four percent of his shot attempts.