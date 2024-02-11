Terry Rozier Left Heat-Celtics With A Knee Injury After An Awkward Landing

The Miami Heat have been lacking at the point guard position for much of the season, but made an upgrade ahead of the trade deadline when they traded Kyle Lowry and a pick to Charlotte for Terry Rozier to provide some backcourt scoring pop.

Rozier had a rocky start in his first nine games in Miami, scoring just 12.6 points per game on 35.7 percent shooting, but the hope has been that as he got more time with the Heat he’s settle into his role and find a rhythm. Unfortunately for Rozier and the Heat, it looks like he’s going to miss some time after he suffered a right knee injury on Sunday afternoon against the Boston Celtics, as he landed awkwardly coming down from a layup and immediately collapsed to the ground in pain.

Terry Rozier is headed to the locker room after landing on his leg. pic.twitter.com/rP521Sh8vL — ESPN (@espn) February 11, 2024

Rozier eventually was helped back to the locker room and was ruled out for the game by the team. It was the second injury to a key guard on Sunday for the Heat, as Josh Richardson left earlier in the game with a right shoulder injury and likewise did not return. Any extended absences from Rozier and Richardson would leave Miami extremely thin at the guard spot, with Tyler Herro as the only player on the roster left that’s an experienced or trusted ball-handler.