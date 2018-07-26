Terry Rozier Is The Latest NBA Player To Join Puma’s Roster

Getty Image

Puma has been aggressive in their return to the basketball sneaker game, signing the top-two picks in the 2018 NBA Draft to give them some star power from the jump. With Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III on board, Puma was betting on being able to crack the code of having big men as the focal point of a sneaker brand.

That’s always been a tricky proposition, as big men have different needs out of a shoe than the typical person, and sometimes that leads to a disconnect with the market. We’ll see how that plays out, but on Thursday Puma finally added a veteran guard to their roster as they signed Celtics point guard Terry Rozier to team Puma.

Rozier announced his decision in an interview with Bleacher Report as he leaves Nike to join Puma. As Rozier explained he was never “with” Nike, he just wore them and joining Puma he has an opportunity to be the guy and really be at the top of the brand’s pecking order.