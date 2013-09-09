The 10 Best Dunks Of J.R. Smith’s Career

J.R. Smith turned 28 years old today, hitting what should be the prime years of his career. The 6-6 guard who came straight from high school to the NBA has had his fair share of disappointments, most recently being suspended for five games for violating the league’s anti-drug policy, but he’s still one of the best bench players in the NBA.

Last season’s Sixth Man of the Year enters 2013-14 with even more expectations. He believes New York will win a title this year. If they’re to have any chance this season, he’ll need to come through and eclipse what he did last year (18.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game).

But that’s talk for another day. To celebrate his birthday, check out J.R.’s 10 best dunks of his career.

*** *** ***

10. Double Alley-Oop With Iman Shumpert

This isn’t the greatest finish in the world, and if we were tackling this list more fundamentally, I probably wouldn’t even have included this play. But between the pass, then the pass back to the trailer by Iman Shumpert, and then the finish by Smith, it’s something you don’t often see in the NBA. Smith seems to be involved in a lot of these “rare” finishes. He’s creative and unique in the sense that he loves to jump off the wrong foot.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL