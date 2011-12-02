Let me tell you, constructing this list was not easy. Only certain NBA teams have actually sent out press releases with their preseason schedule, meaning it took some digging to compile this. As it has become common knowledge, each team will play two preseason games – one home and one away – against the same opponent. And with limited time before the season begins on Christmas Day, pairings have been determined geographically. So without further ado, here’s the 2011 NBA preseason schedule:

Friday, Dec. 16

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans Hornets at Memphis Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m.

New York Knicks at New Jersey Nets, 2 p.m.

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, 7: 30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando Magic at Miami Heat, 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Bobcats, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m.

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m.

Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Hornets, 7 p.m.

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Charlotte Bobcats at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

Note: All times are local.

