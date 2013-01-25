The 2013 NBA All-Star Game Reserves Announced

The results are in for the reserves for the 2013 NBA All-Star Game in Houston. In the Western Conference, coaches voted Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Houston’s James Harden, San Antonio’s Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, Portland’s LaMarcus Aldridge, Golden State’s David Lee and Memphis’ Zach Randolph.
Notably left out? Stephen Curry for one. There was a school of thought that expected the reserves to be an either/or between Aldridge and Lee, allowing Curry to sneak in. As it is, though, Lee’s selection gives Golden State its first All-Star since 1997.
You won’t see Deron Williams or Joe Johnson from Brooklyn in this year’s game, either, though arguably the biggest snub was a different Nets player, center Brook Lopez. Eastern Conference reserve picks went to Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving, Philadelphia’s Jrue Holiday, the Knicks’ Tyson Chandler, Chicago’s Luol Deng and Joakim Noah, Indiana’s Paul George and Miami’s Chris Bosh.
Who of the selections would you have left off?
z-bo definitely deserves to be an allstar this year. dude is a beast
no Josh Smith again huh? Who votes for the reserves? Someone should buy them League Pass.
Josh Smith would be fun in an all star game. But he is not an NBA all star.
hes more a star than chandler…
z bo got selected.
Bosh doesn’t deserve it
Curry was the biggest snub. Us Dubs fans are up in arms, but at least DLee got in. Brook Lopez deserved to be in there over Derron or JJ. And how does Kyrie get in there with the Cavs’ pathetic record? I think Jennings or Ellis from Milwaukee shoulda been in there over Irving. Is it because he was a #1 pick? I don’t get it. Lots of All-Star worthy players in the past who were ballin outta control never got voted on because they were on shitty teams. Why does Kyrie get the nod? No disrespect.
Im more suprised that parker is in over curry. but cant have more than one warrior apparently. Lopez should probably be in over chandler. im a little surprised at irving and jrue has been ballin
Big Shout out to Deng & Noah!! The way Boozer has been playing I think all three of them deserved it! “Like-a-aBosh” is a bum! BTW