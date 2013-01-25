The 2013 NBA All-Star Game Reserves Announced

The results are in for the reserves for the 2013 NBA All-Star Game in Houston. In the Western Conference, coaches voted Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Houston’s James Harden, San Antonio’s Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, Portland’s LaMarcus Aldridge, Golden State’s David Lee and Memphis’ Zach Randolph.

Notably left out? Stephen Curry for one. There was a school of thought that expected the reserves to be an either/or between Aldridge and Lee, allowing Curry to sneak in. As it is, though, Lee’s selection gives Golden State its first All-Star since 1997.

You won’t see Deron Williams or Joe Johnson from Brooklyn in this year’s game, either, though arguably the biggest snub was a different Nets player, center Brook Lopez. Eastern Conference reserve picks went to Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving, Philadelphia’s Jrue Holiday, the Knicks’ Tyson Chandler, Chicago’s Luol Deng and Joakim Noah, Indiana’s Paul George and Miami’s Chris Bosh.

Who of the selections would you have left off?

