The 5 Best Playoff Performances Of Paul Pierce’s NBA Career

When we talk matchups, theslugfest rarely gets mentioned, and it’s odd. The two have matched up in four of the past five postseasons, and given they are playing the same position with very similar roles on their respective teams, you’d think the NBA fanbase would take better notice. Instead, we’re asking forvs. LeBron in the Finals or checking the calendar for whenandmatch up again.

Yet the best one-on-one battles happen in the playoffs, and these two small forwards have shed enough blood against each other to make a movie.

But in Game 1 of this year’s Eastern Conference Finals, the Truth shot 5-for-18 and was nonexistent for most of the night. He played better in the second game (21 points), but ultimately fouled out before he could inflict any memorable damage on Miami and James. LeBron has been a monster, and dropped 32 and 13 in Game 1.

Boston is down 2-0, and it doesn’t take a genius to know they better win both games at home. Rajon Rondo won’t be scoring 44 points again any time soon, so it’s going to fall on Pierce’s head. He HAS to outplay LeBron for long stretches in New England, or else this series will be over before we get a defining moment.

But if anyone is able and willing to rise to the occasion against the toughest matchup in the league, it’s Pierce. He’s done it over and over again in the playoffs for the Celtics. With that, here are the top five best playoff performances of his career.

*** *** ***

5. 2008 NBA Finals, Game 5 at L.A. Lakers

Celtics lose 103-98

Pierce: 38 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists

Boston might’ve lost this game, but you wouldn’t have known it looking at Pierce. This was probably the weirdest Finals game I’ve ever seen. No one really wanted to win. Down 3-1, the Lakers knew it was over, and played in somewhat of a trance after the first quarter. And the Celtics knew they were going home for Games 6 and 7. Outside of Pierce absolutely destroying Kobe, Luke Walton, Vlad Ramanovic and everyone else in white, it was a relatively boring night.

