The 5 Biggest High-Risk, High-Reward Prospects In The Draft

With just eight days before the 2013 NBA Draft, teams are getting in their final group workouts, having select prospects in for second visits for individual interviews, and getting prepared for the big day. There are lots of rumors, drama, and smokescreens to sift through this week, which is par for the course.

Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five.

ONE: What Do We Know?

The international early withdrawal date came and went this past Monday (June 17) and there were a few prospects that decided to stay overseas, thus removing their names from the 2013 NBA Draft. Overall the concept of calling this an “early withdrawal” is funny in and of itself, seeing how the college athletes had to make a decision about two months ago.

Dario Saric (Croatia), Mouhammadou Jaiteh (France), and Norvel Pelle (LA City Prep) were the draftable names that elected to withdraw their names from the draft.

Of those three, only Saric was a potential lottery pick with top-five talent, while Jaiteh and Pelle were late second-round projects. The draft loses a little depth, but is not fatally injured with these prospects removing their names from the draft. The international class is still very strong with Rudy Gobert (France), Dennis Schroeder (Germany), Sergey Karasev (Russia), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) all as locks for the first round.

TWO: What Do We Not Know?

This week there was a lot of information leaked out about Nerlens Noel and how his camp has been “handling” him so far in the draft process. Early on, his camp stated he was only visiting the top two teams in the draft, but then adjusted that to visit the Washington Wizards. It took him longer to hire an agent while reportedly spurning and “blowing off” other agents during the process. That is irrelevant from a basketball perspective, but what it shows is that the company Noel is keeping has firm control over him.

With elite talents you can put up with immaturity, an entourage, and other unsavory off-the-court issues. Is Noel going to be a great player? In addition to that, can you afford to take a player that high with those types of red flags?

THREE: Stock Rising

As the workouts have progressed, Isaiah Canaan has been impressing teams at nearly every stop to the point that his name is being considered for a late first-round pick. Over the years, there has been a trend of teams selecting a steady backup point guard to add leadership late in the first. George Hill (2008), Greivis Vasquez (2010), Norris Cole (2011), Cory Joseph (2011) and Marquis Teague (2012) all had rises similar to that of Canaan this year. (Range: Between 25-40)

