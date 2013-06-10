The 5 Worst Choke Jobs In The NBA Finals Over The Last 25 Years

Karl Malone, notoriously known as a man who choked during the Finals, recently came out on The Dan Patrick Show and intentionally placed Michael Jordan off of his all-time starting five. Malone wanted to get a rise out of Patrick, who was gushing over Jordan. Regardless, it provides an opportunity to formulate an all-time top five of my own. The only difference between the top five Malone chose and the one I will make is that mine will constitute players who choked in the NBA Finals. Here’s a special shout out to Malone himself for helping spur the idea. Since it is common for players to repeat as NBA champions, I will choose specific years that the player played poorly.
You will notice, however, that Malone doesn’t crack this list. I won’t let an unbelievable steal by Jordan taint the Mailman’s overall great numbers during both of those Finals appearances.
Honorable Mention:
2010 Ray Allen, 2011 Chris Bosh
5. KOBE BRYANT, 2008
I might get some flak for this but Kobe just wasn’t very good during this Finals appearance. He struggled from the field, failing to shoot 39 percent in four of the six games versus the Boston Celtics. During three of Boston’s four wins, excluding Game 2, Bryant shot a combined 22-for-67. That’s less than 33 percent. Many pundits believe he didn’t identify the proper times to lean on other teammates, typically causing him to hoist up shots or put his teammates in poor positions to score. This doesn’t take away from Bryant’s other accomplishments, especially his five NBA Finals trophies, but this particular series just wasn’t his best.
Kobe was also pretty bad in 2004 against Detroit. You could argue that performance was even worse.
Due to multiple lackluster finals appearances, I think Kobe beats everyone in terms of choke-jobs on the big stage. Even when he put up reasonable numbers, he played much worse than the numbers suggest (lazy defense, selfish play, etc.). Pretty much the anti-Lebron.
lebron vs mavs is worst than anyone on this list!! played with heat, d wade balling, lebron didnt show up any games, especially in 4th!! Disrespectful list, MEDIA DISAPPOINTS AGAIN
I think a small (or maybe big) part of the reason Ray Allen was so terrible on offense in game 7 of the 2010 finals was because he expended so much energy guarding Kobe.
It doesn’t excuse his horrible shooting, but for what it’s worth, he played excellent D on Kobe who shot just 6 for 24.
Lebron’s 2011 was worse than 2007, despite having better overall numbers, because of how winnable the series was and having less defensive attention on him. The 2007 Cavs had no chance. Lebron was more efficient in 2011 as the Heat were just better than the 2007 Cavs and the Mavs couldn’t afford to focus all their defense on Lebron like the Spurs in 2007 did, they also had to worry about Wade and Bosh. Games 2, 4, and 5 were all very winnable, with games 2 and 4 going down to the wire, and game 5 being even with 2 minutes left IIRC correctly. This was despite Lebron underperforming throughout the games, and doing nothing in the 4th quarters.
I’m glad to see someone put more blame on Patrick Ewing and not the usual scapegoating of John Starks. Starks had an awful game 7. Ewing, offensively, was terrible all series (except game 5). He did do a terrific job at shot-blocking, out blocking Hakeem 30-27 (a record), but his offense was horrendous. It shouldn’t take a franchise player 23 field goal attempts per game to score 19 points. This series was very winnable for the Knicks, but Ewing was tossing up bricks all series long, and didn’t get to the line either.