The adidas NBA All-Star VIP Experience

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Dwight Howard #Derrick Rose
02.27.12 6 years ago
NBA All-Star Weekend is a time for basketball brands to show off. Parties, media pickup games, and PR stunts are the norm. A usual standby is the “gifting suite,” a spot where people come through and basically pickup up a generic giftbag and bounce.

But this year’s adidas VIP Suite was one of the best we’ve been to in our many, many All-Star Weekends.

We had the opportunity to see and feel first-hand the uniforms and kicks being worn by the NBA All-Stars that weekend, and we left with some tremendous gifts. We walked out with everything from brand new kicks to plush monogrammed adidas bathrobes.

Many thanks to our friends at the Three Stripes – check out this gallery of the adidas VIP Suite…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Dwight Howard#Derrick Rose
TAGSadidasALL STARDERRICK ROSEDimeMagDJ Neil ArmstrongDWIGHT HOWARDMick BoogieReal StoriesStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP