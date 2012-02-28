The adidas NBA All-Star VIP Experience

NBA All-Star Weekend is a time for basketball brands to show off. Parties, media pickup games, and PR stunts are the norm. A usual standby is the “gifting suite,” a spot where people come through and basically pickup up a generic giftbag and bounce.

But this year’s adidas VIP Suite was one of the best we’ve been to in our many, many All-Star Weekends.

We had the opportunity to see and feel first-hand the uniforms and kicks being worn by the NBA All-Stars that weekend, and we left with some tremendous gifts. We walked out with everything from brand new kicks to plush monogrammed adidas bathrobes.

Many thanks to our friends at the Three Stripes – check out this gallery of the adidas VIP Suite…