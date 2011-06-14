The Aftermath

It’s funny how a championship berth changes things. Dirk Nowitzki‘s name a season ago could often be filed under the “chronic choker” folder in the NBA’s lexicon of players. Now he’s heralded as perhaps best the closer in the game and one of the top power forwards ever. He had a good postseason and finally has the hardware. Let’s not get it twisted before we start: Nowitzki sits as one of the best players in the league as well as an elite player at his position … Dwyane Wade met unanimous adulation after winning the ’06 Finals and getting the Finals MVP. His feats also launched him into premature talks with the game’s greatest shooting guards. Now, despite maintaining his standing as one of the best 2’s today and arguably the premier player on his team, Wade’s not nearly held in such high regard. Four years of bumpy seasons capping in a Finals defeat has him back in the doghouse. It just goes to show how “legend” talk can die down as soon as you leave the mountain top … Dirk, much like Wade, used unique aspects of his game that make him unguardable one-on-one. Dirk’s high release and deadly shooting touch renders defenders helpless much like how Wade slashed and scored his way to a title in ’06. More importantly, their clutch performances throughout their playoff runs relegated them as pro basketball’s most dangerous players with the game on the line. Their shining moments beckon you to gauge their performances with memorable plays of years past. Thus it becomes too easy to get caught up in the present and put them on par with the NBA’s finest athletes … Stacking the game’s current cream of the crop against the all-time greats is a common practice after they get their first chip. The point is it’s best to reserve those talks for when things are said and done or when they rake in accolades as a core piece to a dynasty. NBA careers have an uncanny knack of unfolding in the wildest ways so some perspective is needed in light of recent accomplishments. Wade and Nowitzki are still the best at what they do. They’ll be great for years to come as long as they stay healthy and play at a high level. Nowitzki’s road to vindication has been lengthy and arduous. Therefore it’s natural and proper to see him get his due. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves despite his much deserved trophy and Finals MVP nod … This is unreal. Yesterday morning, Macy’s mistakenly ran an ad in the Miami Herald touting the “Heat 2011 NBA Finals Champions.” Next time, at least wait until they have three wins okay? … John Kasich, Ohio’s governor, issued a resolution proclaiming Texans as honorary Ohioans for a day. A lot of the hate coming from Cleveland this year was actually somewhat charming and understandable. This is just a little over the line. As a state’s governor, shouldn’t Gov. Kasich be more concerned with more pressing matters? … We’re out like LeBron’s approval rating.
LeBron’s post-game comments were a sign that he is an immature, arrogant, piece of shit. He will try to say that his comments meant that he doesn’t care what haters think about him, when really, he meant that he still is a millionaire that can live his life extravagantly while we still are “average” people that hate on him.
If there’s one thing this season/post-season has shown, its that LeBron needs to shut the hell up and win. Jon Barry said it best when he said that everytime LeBron speaks, he puts his foot in his mouth. Time to hire real experts around you LeBron, because your so-called entourage of yes-men are causing you to become the NBA’s next big joke…
hahaha at Macys.
and the Miami Herald for that matter.
newspapers and their advertisers are a joke.
why would Macys/Miami Herald run the ad yesterday knowing the Heat needed to win a game 7 (would have been tonight) on Tuesday anyway?
Timing just didnt make sense anyway; even if the Heat were champs.
everyone makes mistakes (human nature), but its the bone-headed mistakes that leave a trail…..
NBA screwed up too…
The NBA GameTime App had a banner that had the Heat’s logo and said “NBA champs” right after game 6 ended
so if you type “no rings” in a google search it automatically assumes you are talking about lebron and puts his name FIRST as a suggestion. damn….just damn……
Hm. Too bad I didn’t see anyone named “Smack Author” debating us in either yesterday’s Smack posts or the “Dirk: One of the Best PFs of All Time?” posts.
But like Chicagorilla said, let’s hope this isn’t a long lockout, or else it’s pretty much the flavor of the week when it comes to NBA debates.
Just like last year, you had to have the annual review of where you thought Kobe stood. And a couple years before that, weighing KG, PP, and Ray Allen.
And more specifically, when Paul Pierce said that he was the best player in the world. Somehow, the Smack author is assuming that people are claiming the same about Dirk?
Like I said, would’ve been nice to have this person debate us instead of just coming out and saying, “settle down,” like we’re children…
Somehow, it’s ok to mention D Wade as being an all-time 2 guard.
Paul Pierce can be mentioned as being “maybe” the greatest Celtic scorer of all-time.
Kobe can be the greatest Laker of them all.
Shaq can be the MDE.
TD is the greatest 4 of all time.
The champions of the past decade all had their signature players, each of whom got a new claim to fame that was almost unquestioned.
Yet Dirk gets “best 7 foot shooter”, and comments like “The point is it’s best to reserve those talks for when things are said and done or when they rake in accolades as a core piece to a dynasty.” Ohhhh, I see now. You have to be on the 90s Bulls, the Lakers, or the Celtics to even have a shot at being a great player now?
I get it. I just don’t hear too many people now saying that Jerry West is better than D Wade. Or that Shaq is outside of the top 4 Centers. Or that Kareem is better than Kobe. Or that Bird is better than Pierce. Much less TWO DAYS after their titles.
@Skeeter
â€Ž”At the end of the day, all the people that was rooting on me to fail, at the end of the day they have to wake up tomorrow and have the same life that they had before they woke up today. They have the same personal problems they had today…. I’m going to continue to live the way I want to live . . . They can get a few days or a few months on being happy about not only myself but the Miami Heat not accomplishing their goal, but they have to get back to the real world at some point.”
Maybe this is my Heat bias getting the best of me but what is truly wrong about that statement? He’s not saying he’s a rich guy, screw the poor fans who hate him now. In my opinion, he’s just saying that people can hate, with apparent reason now, but they’ll still have to deal with their personal lives and it doesn’t truly affect them (or himself). Honestly, what is wrong with that statement?
Of course he could’ve phrased it better but he’s an athlete who didn’t go to college. There’s no mention of his riches or poor “average” haters. Again, I think everyone has blown his comments out of proportion.
A story needs to be told and it would be a lot if Lebron James was shown to be the petulant, self-involved child that millions think he is. However, I don’t think these comments show that though. As for his other actions, like the Decision, it is certainly debatable. I don’t know him, never met him, so I hesitate to use personal attacks and crucify him.
We will never know what he truly meant but the way he said it saying “people will go back to the same personal problems they had yesterday” and then later saying “I’m going to continue to live my life the way I want” comes across arrogant. If you don’t care about the haters, why even say something like that?
Basically, I’m just saying LeBron needs to let his game do the talking because every time he opens his mouth, he will be ridiculed, so why open it at all unless you know what you’re going to say is going to be alright?
He should have said something like “this is going to motivate my teammates and I to work hard as ever this summer and come back hungrier than ever.” That would have been tolerable.
As Stu Scott said: “When you win, you ‘we’ but when you lose, use ‘I.'” That is what you say after a blowing the biggest series of your life.
The question we have to keep asking is… Hey, King, where’s the ring?:D
Must a been AB writing this, seem to try to down play what dirk did to heat. Also tryin to bring d wade down to lebrons finals play. I heard nothing about bron being compared to the greatest PREMATURELY at all.
Just gonna repost:
And yeah, just remembered something.
When I was giving props to Bron for being a monster in the first 3 rounds and saying that even if I’m a hater, I can’t argue that he’s been beastin’, Austin Burton said this:
‘You’ve been calling Bron a loser, and then now that he’s closing in on a title, you’re changing your stance. Never seen THAT before’.
Hmmmm…… Poetic justice that Bron didn’t win the chip when his number one dick rider is almost claiming they had it won?
Enjoy you’re imaginary Lebron championship, AB.
PS: Also poetic justice for being a staunch douchebag who accuses someone giving real props to a player they hated of being just jumping in the bandwagon.
Again, enjoy that imaginary ring, Burton.
He was at a press conference…. he needed to speak…
What if he sat up there and said nothing at all? Sat next to Dwade and let him answer all the tough questions (while fielding questions like “Did you choke?”). What would the popular opinion be of him then? It would probably be about how he is aloof after a loss, how it doesn’t affect him and on and on.
Lebron did use the word “I” while talking about his bad play throughout this series. I distinctly remember him saying the team had play well, but he had let them down with his play. Maybe I’m hearing things.
With Lebron James, it is damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. He will never please a large portion of NBA fans (especially classless Cleveland fans) and I don’t see how it behooves him to even try and answer his critics. To me, the hatred against Lebron James now is over the top. It’s even overshadowing the Mavericks incredible postseason run. It will eventually dissipate but we cannot keep taking his comments and miniscule actions and blowing them up into something greater.
All he had to say was “as sports fans, it’s their job to boo us and its my/our job to make them miserable by crushing their teams…beware cause I’m coming for you”. THAT’S in the spirit of competition. In sports your either love a team or hate them, thats all it is.
He took it where it didn’t have to be, basically saying sports fans lives are miserable after the games are over.
Lebron Forever!! Long live Lebron!! Haha.
Anyway, people put too much effort and attention into this guy. Just let him play and shut up, enjoy his super-human athletic gift and rejoice in the fact that he’s in the league giving us nightly highlights.
F*%& the lockout! Meh.
yes, the hatred to lebron may be over the top and overblown
but make no mistake, when you celebrate as if you just win a championship in the beginning of the season, piss on your own hometown, and in the end failed to win the title, especially the manner in which he played on the Finals
you know what’s coming.
he did this to himself.
Well isn’t that true that die hard sports fans live a miserable life? Haha.
If you’re somebody getting paid big money, why even bother dissecting minute details about Lebron’s comments, stats everything. Because you don’t have anything better else to do that’s why! You pass on you’re insecurities and failures and magnify his mistakes to shadow your own shortcomings.
Get a life.
“Dirk, much like Wade, used unique aspects of his game that make him unguardable one-on-one. Dirk’s high release and deadly shooting touch renders defenders helpless much like how Wade slashed and scored his way to a title in ’06.”
Dirk will always be able to shoot. Will Wade be always able to slash??? Mike and Kobe had to change their game up (post moves, fade aways, more muscle, etc.) Will Wade make that adjustment this summer?
The best comparison I can find for Lebron is Dominique Wilkins. Great player, fun to watch, no rings. At least Nique embraced his talents and participated in the dunk contest. Deep down, I think Lebron is afraid of the spotlight. Global icon my ass.
I think the hates on point… he gets millions n millions to do this. He asked for it. He left cavs for a chip. Makes stupid comments. Wants the spotlight.
Lebron’s problem is his ego and understanding of public opinion. Public image is something you have to constantly work on and be cognizant of.
For a good example, you have to look no further than Kobe Bryant. Remember all his problems with Shaq’s departure and his rape case? That ish was REAL. He hit a tremendous low point, but look at him now. The biggest knock on him is his on-court ego, but NO ONE faults him for that. The will to win trumps ALL.
The point is that even though his public image got trampled, he worked on it tirelessly. Only the true haters bring that stuff up anymore.
Sports fans are fickle. They can be won over as easily as they are put off. LBJ has to learn to stop putting his foot in his mouth. He may not be the biggest douche bag in the league, but it’s HIS OWN mouth and off-court actions that fuel that perception. Don’t give him a pass. Be real about it.
if lebron could he would nut on barkley’s mom’s face. and take a twitpic
like i’ve said it time after time, why people say dirk is a choker? he put up numbers for years, elevated his play in playoffs. its his teammates who choked and its refs who stole title from back in 2006. so if its anyone’s fault is that dirk is called soft, its because of writers like one who wrote today’s smack.
Lebron is just a spoiled kid who has been lead to believe that whatever he does is all good. But the nature of competition is the opposite.
Lebron should take a leave of absence from basketball. Go backpacking across Europe with Dirk. Get out of the spotlight. Send a hit out agaisnt Rashard Lewis via twitter and say someone hacked your account a la Melo.
Dude has been under the microscope for almost a decade. Go meditate with some monks. Unretire and come back a little more mature. Come back with some ancient asian post moves. Come back on a legit war path, no fun and games, a self imposed gag order from the media.
Just a suggestion…
[joeposnanski.si.com]
Perfect story about Lebron.
And look Austin Burton! Coincidentally, I’m not the only hater to appreciate what Lebron has done in the first 3 rounds!
Does this make the writer of the story a bandwagon jumper, too?
Poor Lebron. He doesn’t even realize how much of a pussy and asshole he either is, or is acting like.
That comment about ‘common folk’ and their problems was condescending as hell, even for a high school graduate to say.
Then, when the media asked him if he choked, he had an opportunity to grab his sack and stand up for himself… but he deferred the question to Dwyane Wade. Wade’s reaction was priceless. His demeanor and glance over to Lebron was more like “yo, they’re talking about you bruh. not me”
Miami should trade Bosh. They need someone who is a better rebounder and defender. They could use the money they would save from trading Bosh to get better role players.
Trade James & Bosh for Dwight & some junk and both FL teams would improve.
It’s impossible to compare players, especially across generations. And everyone jumps on what’s hot so there’s a ton of Dirk is a top 20 guy, Wade sucks now etc. If we had an all time fantasy draft, and I got Wilt, or Kareem, or Shaq, I would pick Dirk over Duncan for my PF, and not only because he’s better looking. Do I think my boyfriend is better than Duncan? No. Would he fit better on my all time team? Yep. The all time list is just dumb. It’s impossible to get around the homer biases. Laker fans will always say Worthy is the greatest PF ever.
Lebron LOVES the spotlight, are you kidding? You don’t have a special tv program to say you’re changing teams, and come out saying you’re going to win 100 championships in a clusterfuck of a presentation in your new arena if you want to lay low. When he says he’s doing the dunk contest DURING THE DUNK CONTEST, you really think he doesn’t like it? His problem is when something goes wrong it’s always been someone else’s fault. His buddy’s/handlers aren’t going to tell him no or put him on blast for screwing up. No team has done it. No coach has done it. He’s been catered to his whole adult life.
I’m going to go a little Austin here so skip this paragraph if you don’t want to read a stretch comparison. You know how they hand out trophies to every kid in little league, and they don’t keep score in PE because they don’t want the kids to feel like they lost? If you don’t lose at something until you are out of school, you are fucked. This is the first time in his life that Lebron has not been able to point at someone else and say “It’s your fault”. Cleveland was shitty, their fault. So he teams up with Wade and Bosh, in Miami, it’s gonna be cake, and they lose. And he didn’t even try. It was his fault no matter how you slice it.
Lebron has a skillset that we haven’t seen in the NBA. He is like Shaq in that sense. Karl Malone size, with handles, who can pass, is faster than anyone in the league, can jump out of the gym, and can shoot well. Not great, but well. And he didn’t do any of that in the Finals. I’ve had the shit kicked out of me a ton of times. I’ve beat people I really shouldn’t have. But at least I tried. If you’re going to go down, at least go down swinging. He didn’t, so fuck him.
I’ll go back to my regular life, with my regular problems, but my boyfriend not having a ring is crossed off of my list. Thanks Lebron!
@dagwaller
“Yet Dirk gets “best 7 foot shooter”, and comments like “The point is it’s best to reserve those talks for when things are said and done or when they rake in accolades as a core piece to a dynasty.” Ohhhh, I see now. You have to be on the 90s Bulls, the Lakers, or the Celtics to even have a shot at being a great player now?”
That’s not even it. First off I wrote much of the Smack article today. I didn’t comment yesterday b/c I wanted to write it out instead. Dynasties, in my eyes, are exceptions to the rule in that, as a star or THE star player on the team, your work cemented your spot in all-time great talks. For instance, Tim Duncan is still playing, got 4 rings and isn’t as good as he used to be. His track record ought to speak for himself. Does he stop being one of the best forwards ever b/c the Spurs got bounced early this year?
It wasn’t my intention to call any of you children nor say Wade is an all-time great 2 yet. I mentioned Wade b/c I thought, back in ’06, mentioning him among the greats already was too early. Dirk is the best shooter in the league and the best 7 foot shooter I’ve seen in my time. And his individual achievements trump Wade’s right now. It was really the sudden top 15 all time talk that spurred this.
All he has to do………
Is win a chip………
Is it that hard?????????? oh yeah it is LMAO no shortcuts here pal..
Respect the talents like Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, Dirk, KG, Pierce, and even Steve Nash and Grant Hill.. these are some of the few winners who know HOW to win.. they play the game right because they respect it..
Not jackin Gilberts line but there SERIOUSLY is no shortcuts.. you need a COMPLETE squad and running off to play to with your friends (who happen to be top 5 talent) is not WORKING towards the goal..
I read an article that point out something interesting..
Lebron SERIOUSLY wasnt the same AFTER Wade yelled at him..
Food for thought lol
@Lakeshow – Pressure busts pipes.
@ F&F
Pressure also makes Diamonds.
As always, my problem is with the double standard. It’s with the fact (or at least my perception) that when it comes to LeBron James, people mostly lead with the negative — no rings, he’s a douche, he left Cleveland, etc. — over the positive.
When people talk about Steve Nash, they lead with the 2 MVP’s, the assist numbers, the shooting ability, the viral videos, and how funny/cool he seems. They don’t immediately focus on the fact that Nash has no rings, or that he’s been repeatedly owned by Tony Parker in the playoffs, or that he only became Hall of Fame caliber when he fell into a perfect system with Amar’e and Marion. The worst thing anybody says about Nash is that he’s not good defensively, but even that comes with a dash of “Well, at least he tries hard.”
When people talk about John Stockton, they lead with the assists record, the steals record, talking fondly about how he played dirty, joking about the short-shorts. Nobody focuses on how Stockton has no rings, how he “shrunk from the moment” with 9 points and 7 assists in Game 2 of the 1998 Finals, then followed it up with 2 points, 7 dimes and 5 turnovers in Game 3. In fact, read the comments to this column ([dimemag.com]) and see how often people use Stockton’s ring count against him. Rarely.
When people talk about Charles Barkley, they lead with how tough he was being a 6-4 PF who still pulled down monster rebounds, how much of a beast he was in his prime, how he’s so funny at the announcer table, etc. Nobody focuses immediately on how Barkley has no rings, how he “shrunk from the moment” by shooting 9-for-25 and only getting to the line three times in Game 1 of the 1993 Finals, or how he failed to get his team close to the Finals so many other times. Nobody talks about how Barkley demanded a trade from Philly after they failed to make the playoffs — wouldn’t that be “taking the easy way out”? — or how he asked the 76ers to un-retire Billy Cunningham’s #32 so he could wear it for a season to honor Magic Johnson.
With LeBron, people always put the negative first. It’s all about how he has no rings, how he “took the easy way out” leaving Cleveland, nit-picking his Twitter posts and interview answers, reveling in how he “shrunk from the moment” in the Finals. Today you rarely hear about how LeBron won 2 MVP’s, the HOF-caliber stats, all the big moments where he HAS produced in crunch time.
If LeBron asked Miami to un-retire Alonzo Mourning’s #33 because he wanted to honor Kareem, people would vilify him for even having the gall to ask. If he’d been knocked out of the first and second round of the playoffs as often as Nash, Barkley or Stockton, he’d be called the choker of all chokers.
OneZero said in today’s Smack, “but make no mistake, when you celebrate as if you just win a championship in the beginning of the season, piss on your own hometown, and in the end failed to win the title, especially the manner in which he played on the Finals … you know what’s coming.”
Couldn’t you say all of that same stuff about D-Wade? He was right there on stage during the preseason party, he had a chance to sign with Chicago and turned his back on his hometown, and he also failed to win a title while making some crucial mistakes against Dallas. So why isn’t he getting anywhere near the criticism that LeBron gets?
Lebron is becoming a real joke…..
@AB
I think its because in general people like Wade more than LeBron. I agree with you about how people react to LBJ though, but we gotta get used to it. Its gonna be coming all summer long.
Thanks AB
I been forgetting to say..
Fuck Wade after these Finals either.. i forgot why i didnt like him in the first place lol
Dude is as big a douche as Lebron almost.. I disliked him after the 2006 Finals for talking that shirt about Dirk and the coughing video HE STARTED brought back those memories..
He gets a bigger pass tho because his play backs him up..
LeWilt??? i dont think so lol
And quit whining about your double standard AB.. Dude brought it on himself.. MORE SO than ANY OTHER person on your list..
In reality there is no double standard.. Lebron boasts ALL THIS.. he threw his teammates in CLE under the bus RIGHT AFTER this years Boston series.. He shit on a whole city in A WAY NO ONE HAS EVER SEEN..
But the funniest thing is,
If he could just fuckin win everyone would pipe down.. This aftermath of hate for Lebron is basically after years of hearing the hype and it bearing no fruit.. People had FAITH in him to bring CLE a chip..
NOPE
Then he runs off and forms a SUPERTEAM, doing something UNHEARD OF mind you, and STILL comes up short.. and the coming up short??? Was ALL LEBRON.. Bosh showed up when he could.. Wade was there..
Lebron??? Wilted.. And people are fucking sick of it..
Me??? i love it lol i told everyone years ago after his Finals SWEEPING dude was FOOL’S GOLD.. everyone deemed me a “hater”.. WELL everyone who said that is hatin with me now lol
@Big Island – I’m going to let it slide about the Dirk better than TD comment, it is still early in your bromance with Dirk, but seriously not close.
@AB: At first I thought you had taken the pseudoname of Prof J with all his Lebron love.
First off the Barkely example is horrible, you bring up 1 game his stats in the Finals were 27 pts 13 boards 6 assists, is that shrinking in the moment? By the way, a big boy triple double 32 pts, 12 rbs, 10 assists not a Rondo triple like LeDouche.
Stockton was never compared to Jordan and never that type of player, I also don’t remember him declaring how many rings he was going to get. In other words not a douche and didn’t claim to be something he wasn’t, same goes for Nash. Both respected the game.
Then the un-retire comment that never happened? Why even bring up?
Remind me, did Wade play for the Bulls and go to the Heat?
Just stop, he’s a douche, he froze in the biggest spotlight of his career, he had shrinkage. Happened to Dirk so he has time to come back and figure stuff out but if he continues to just say stupid crap and do juvenille things he will always be LeDouche and never transcend his game.
Damn it Lakeshow, quit f*ing posting before me!
I gotta say, if you haven’t read AB’s comments from yesterday’s SMACK please go back and look at it, near the end of the comments. I was dying reading that post AB, the apologist that doesn’t stop apologizing. I gotta admire you for your consistency though!
Heat are 2.5 to 1 favorites to win it next year, the Mavs? They only have the 4th best chance and double digits at 10 to 1. I might be a hundo on that, getting Butler back, and no way Cuban lets Chandler go. That’s a solid bet.
Charles Barkeley is the first person to point out he never won shit.. how can u hate on that?? hed join his own roast lol
And his excuse is the same as Stocktons.. he played against MICHAEL JORDAN..
And Stockton is still the greatest PG to ever play..
Can you call Lebron the greatest SF to ever play??? Hardly lol after watching these finals and his resolve Larry Bird would make Lebron James stomp off the court pouting..
Anyhoo…
Steve Nash.. Honestly Steve Nash just gets respect.. From going HAM against DAL in 06 and losing to Dirks Mavs.. From getting his nose busted and nailing CLUTCH FT’s with blood drippin.. From CONSTANTLY playing his heart out no matter what.. Dude has never let his team down when given the opportunity.. Oh and he aint winnin shit but still remains loyal.. just sayin lol
Larry Birds steal and pass to “UNDERNEATH TO DJ!!” is the kind of never give up attitude that Lebron James may never have..
Larry Bird wouldve helped on Dirk drive on Haslem too BTW..
Just saying.. Comparing him to MJ??? shit he aint even on Birds level..
@LakeShow84 — Tell me again why Wade gets a pass. Because I saw Wade dribbling the ball off his foot, getting stripped, and bricking shots in the fourth quarter of Game 6 just like LeBron. I saw Wade “celebrating too early” along with LeBron in Game 2. I saw Wade miss a HUGE free throw as Miami lost Game 4. But still, everybody puts the series loss entirely on LeBron, as if Wade played perfectly.
Now go back to the Chicago series, the one Miami wouldn’t have won if not for LeBron coming through in crunch time. Wade had 9 turnovers in Game 6, and scored below 20 points in three of the five games. He shot 40% from the field and averaged twice as many turnovers as assists. But I didn’t hear anything about Wade supposedly disappearing or shrinking from the moment in that series. And this was against Wade’s hometown team, whom he “pissed on” during free agency. (Because apparently choosing not to play somewhere means you pissed on them.) If LeBron had played like that in the ECF, even if Miami had won the series, he would have been KILLED by his critics. And if he’d done it against Cleveland? Media murder.
So never mind that LeBron was the primary one who pushed Miami past Boston and Chicago … because they didn’t go all the way, now LeBron is cast as a mental midget who can’t come through in the clutch. Um, didn’t Dwight, D-Rose, Durant, Melo, Amar’e and Nash also come up short of a championship this year? Aren’t they all still on zero for their ring count? Why am I not seeing all these sweeping generalizations about them? (I won’t mention Kobe, Pierce and Duncan, who also fell short of a chip this year, but they do have rings from previous years.)
After OKC lost to Dallas, I didn’t see any “Durant proves he’ll never be Jordan” columns. After Orlando lost IN THE FIRST ROUND, I didn’t read any “This is why Dwight will never be an all-time great” columns. After the Knicks got SWEPT in the first round, I didn’t read any, “See, Phoenix was better off without Amar’e” columns. But LeBron gets to the Finals, loses, and suddenly he’s a fraud. Wade is just as guilty as trying to “take the easy way out” and had just as many bad games – if not more bad games – in the postseason as LeBron, but he gets a pass. You don’t see that imbalance there?
@Austin
Dude…really? are you serious?
as a Chicagoan, I was pissed that Wade didn’t come to his hometown Bulls. But he stuck to his original team so i can’t hate on him for that part. What Lebron did would be equal to Derrick Rose leaving the Bulls next year when his contract is up, to join the OKC Thunder. And Believe me, his guts will be hated in Chicago and around the country.
Besides that, you are buggin by even making an effort to defend this dude. I pride myself as a person who sits proudly outside the box. So I have no issue with you on that.
But Lebron just ain’t worth defending. The guy is just too much of an a$$hole. Those comments that he made just prove that he cracks under pressure. Thats some shyt you say in your lockeroom. There is no way to turn those words around. My man just sh!tted on the %10 of Americans that are unemployed, all the blue collar workers, and essientially the poor people in America.
dagwaller
agree i can only imagine how td would rank alltime had he done his thing with the knicks and not the spurs. parker said the same shit that people would consider them rockstars and legends had the won 3 in ny.
Bottomline???
None of those players are considered the BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD..
We know who Amare and KD are.. they are one dimensional players.. i say Lebrons defense is SLIGHTLY above average but yet hes BRANDED one of the best defenders in the league all of a sudden?? see the frustration??
You want the moniker of the best??? you want to wear the crown “KING” James??? LIVE UP TO IT..
Dwight Howard will get his shit next year if he slips up again in the first rounf.. i think everyone just knows the coach and his teammates are all wrong.. he, UNLIKE Lebron, is actually on a shitty team..
And in even in Dwights case he went out swinging.. Did Lebron???
And while Wades pass shouldnt be there so much ANYONE will agree without Wade that series wouldve been a Dallas sweep or a 4-1 bank shot.. Lebrons scoring avg DROPPED 8 pts per game.. he disappeared in ALL THE MONEY PERIODS.. He played SHITTY DEFENSE towards the end.. i mean EVERYTHING came undone.. and since we all know if Lebron plays up to his standards the Heat are parading..
What is there really to discuss??
No excuses.. No “well look at so and so”.. No bruh.. we lookin right at dude..
In a sense AB your acting like Lebron himself.. Trying to point the finger in other directions.. When its all on him.. if he puts up they win, he didnt and they lost..
Should we really blame Wade who actually avg MORE than his regular season scoring output against the same team?? And those same FT’s he missed in game 2 are the same FT’s he ALREADY made to win his ring in 06.. Just pointing that out..
@LakeShow84 — Your defense of Barkley, Stockton and Nash is exactly what I’m talking about. People focus on their positives, while with LeBron they focus on the negative.
Nash made some free throws with a bloody nose. That’s cool, but LeBron has made clutch free throws with an (allegedly) injured elbow, which affects your shooting more than your nose. You fondly bring up some shining moments from series that Nash LOST. Yet I’m thinking that if I used LeBron’s game-winner against Orlando as evidence that he’s clutch, you’d respond by reminding me that Cleveland lost that series.
And then Barkley and Stockton get a pass because they lost to Jordan. OK, LeBron lost to Duncan and lost to Dirk. And from what I’ve been reading the last two weeks, apparently Dirk is the greatest forward of all-time, so doesn’t that give LeBron a pass?
You said Stockton is the greatest PG to ever play (not Magic?) and didn’t even feel it needed supporting evidence. I could easily argue against you, bringing up that Stockton has zero rings and using those bad Finals games on his resume that I mentioned earlier. But then you’d say the no-rings thing isn’t that big of a deal, I presume.
Now if I said LeBron was the greatest SF of all-time, what’s the first thing you’d bring up? Probably the fact that he has no rings and has played some bad games in the Finals. Maybe I’m whining about a double standard, but it doesn’t mean one doesn’t exist.
(I know I just did a lot of assuming there, but I’m just going off what I read around here.)
And after these Finals and watching a true cerebral player in Dirk..
It shows thats there is more to being the best than stats and regular season heroics..
Brain and Heart make the complete package.. Lebron showed neither in the biggest games of his life..