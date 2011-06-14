The Aftermath

It’s funny how a championship berth changes things. Dirk Nowitzki‘s name a season ago could often be filed under the “chronic choker” folder in the NBA’s lexicon of players. Now he’s heralded as perhaps best the closer in the game and one of the top power forwards ever. He had a good postseason and finally has the hardware. Let’s not get it twisted before we start: Nowitzki sits as one of the best players in the league as well as an elite player at his position … Dwyane Wade met unanimous adulation after winning the ’06 Finals and getting the Finals MVP. His feats also launched him into premature talks with the game’s greatest shooting guards. Now, despite maintaining his standing as one of the best 2’s today and arguably the premier player on his team, Wade’s not nearly held in such high regard. Four years of bumpy seasons capping in a Finals defeat has him back in the doghouse. It just goes to show how “legend” talk can die down as soon as you leave the mountain top … Dirk, much like Wade, used unique aspects of his game that make him unguardable one-on-one. Dirk’s high release and deadly shooting touch renders defenders helpless much like how Wade slashed and scored his way to a title in ’06. More importantly, their clutch performances throughout their playoff runs relegated them as pro basketball’s most dangerous players with the game on the line. Their shining moments beckon you to gauge their performances with memorable plays of years past. Thus it becomes too easy to get caught up in the present and put them on par with the NBA’s finest athletes … Stacking the game’s current cream of the crop against the all-time greats is a common practice after they get their first chip. The point is it’s best to reserve those talks for when things are said and done or when they rake in accolades as a core piece to a dynasty. NBA careers have an uncanny knack of unfolding in the wildest ways so some perspective is needed in light of recent accomplishments. Wade and Nowitzki are still the best at what they do. They’ll be great for years to come as long as they stay healthy and play at a high level. Nowitzki’s road to vindication has been lengthy and arduous. Therefore it’s natural and proper to see him get his due. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves despite his much deserved trophy and Finals MVP nod … This is unreal. Yesterday morning, Macy’s mistakenly ran an ad in the Miami Herald touting the “Heat 2011 NBA Finals Champions.” Next time, at least wait until they have three wins okay? … John Kasich, Ohio’s governor, issued a resolution proclaiming Texans as honorary Ohioans for a day. A lot of the hate coming from Cleveland this year was actually somewhat charming and understandable. This is just a little over the line. As a state’s governor, shouldn’t Gov. Kasich be more concerned with more pressing matters? … We’re out like LeBron’s approval rating.

