The Air Jordan XX8

#Style – Kicks and Gear
12.03.12 6 years ago

Earlier today we took you behind the scenes with ‘Melo, Russell, Tinker and Spike at the unveiling of the Air Jordan XX8 in New York City. Now we bring you the official shots of the latest in the line of the Jordan lineage. Its designers called it a “romance,” and something ripped out of an action movie thanks to its military boot silhouette — the first of its kind in a sneaker worn on the court. Billed as stealth in a shoe, this boot is one of the wildest creations Jordan Brand has come up with.

Without further adieu, the Air Jordan XX8.

What do you think of the XX8?

