The Best Dunk Contest Nobody Is Talking About

It seems this year’s All-Star Weekend is just full of dunk contests. From the dunk-in during the Rookie/Sophomore game, to the search for the nation’s best amateur dunker in the inaugural Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown, to the actual dunk contest during All-Star Saturday Night, there will be more 10s out than a Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot. But there’s one dunk contest that nobody’s really talking about, and it just so happens to feature some of the most talented aerial artists around. That’s right folks, I’m talking about the dunk contest during tonight’s D-League Dream Factory.
Four first-time slam dunk competitors, Tony Danridge (Albuquerque), Dar Tucker (Los Angeles), Bill Walker (Maine/Celtics) and Deron Washington (Tulsa) will take to the floor to showcase their best high-flying skills in a battle for slam dunk supremacy. The competition consists of two rounds of two dunks each with the top scores from the first round advancing to the championship round. No strangers to dunk contests in the past, these four are ridiculous athletes.
Here is some video evidence:
Tony Danridge, 6-5 from New Mexico
Dar Tucker, 6-4 from DePaul
Bill Walker, 6-6 from Kansas State
Deron Washington, 6-7 from Virginia Tech
While I’m 99% sure that Shannon Brown is going to win on Saturday night, this contest is completely up for grabs. Walker is the only guy currently in the League, but that doesn’t mean that the other three can’t jump up to get down. You might remember Washington hurdling Duke’s Greg Paulus not once, but twice, in the same game, or Danridge pulling off a monster double windmill hammer to win the 2009 NCAA Slam Dunk Contest. But even if you don’t, these guys could put on the weekend’s best show.
Who do you think is going to win?
HA!!! Walker missed a dunk in his “highlight” reel.
When is this dunk contest happening, schedule wise?
Nice dunks on display, is there a channel covering this?
Good to see Bill Walker getting some love. I’m pulling for him.
This gonna be on TV? I’d kill for it to be on during halftime of the Rookie Game
Does Bill Walker do anything, but windmills?
mmph…tony danridge, have mercy
@5 it’s windmills or tomahawks from the looks of it. I almost fell asleep watching that video.
[www.nba.com]
shift in the lineup. Bill Walker and Deron Washington out, Alonzo Gee and Trey Gilder in.
Danridge has the best video of the 4…but that doesn’t mean he’ll win. I’d give him an advantage though.
That Dandridge kid is RIDICULOUS
wat do u mean Shannon is gonna win 2morrow?he doesn’t do any trick dunks,n he misses a lot too.I’ve seen him dunking with Maurice Ager during team practise in College,Ager beats him everytime.
Danridge is sick.Washington is nice too,but he misses more than Danridge,Danridge is consistant.
Bill Walker is a good in game dunker,cuz he has power to slam over people,I dun think he will do that well in dunk contest,thats y he lost to JR Giddens a couple weeks ago.n Giddens lost to Danridge before.
Walker’s in game windmills r crazy thou.
this is the highlights from the D-League Dunk Contest. [www.youtube.com]