The Best Dunk Contest Nobody Is Talking About

It seems this year’s All-Star Weekend is just full of dunk contests. From the dunk-in during the Rookie/Sophomore game, to the search for the nation’s best amateur dunker in the inaugural Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown, to the actual dunk contest during All-Star Saturday Night, there will be more 10s out than a Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot. But there’s one dunk contest that nobody’s really talking about, and it just so happens to feature some of the most talented aerial artists around. That’s right folks, I’m talking about the dunk contest during tonight’s D-League Dream Factory.

Four first-time slam dunk competitors, Tony Danridge (Albuquerque), Dar Tucker (Los Angeles), Bill Walker (Maine/Celtics) and Deron Washington (Tulsa) will take to the floor to showcase their best high-flying skills in a battle for slam dunk supremacy. The competition consists of two rounds of two dunks each with the top scores from the first round advancing to the championship round. No strangers to dunk contests in the past, these four are ridiculous athletes.

Here is some video evidence:

Tony Danridge, 6-5 from New Mexico

Dar Tucker, 6-4 from DePaul

Bill Walker, 6-6 from Kansas State

Deron Washington, 6-7 from Virginia Tech

While I’m 99% sure that Shannon Brown is going to win on Saturday night, this contest is completely up for grabs. Walker is the only guy currently in the League, but that doesn’t mean that the other three can’t jump up to get down. You might remember Washington hurdling Duke’s Greg Paulus not once, but twice, in the same game, or Danridge pulling off a monster double windmill hammer to win the 2009 NCAA Slam Dunk Contest. But even if you don’t, these guys could put on the weekend’s best show.

Who do you think is going to win?

