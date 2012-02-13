The Best Jeremy Lin Fan Video You Will Ever See

Jeremy Lin mania is sweeping across the NBA like nothing we’ve ever seen (example: since February 4th, he has the highest-selling jersey of any player in the NBA). He’s inspiring people in every corner of the basketball universe, including film makers.

Check out this fan-made commercial called “Jeremy Lin – More Than Talent.” Chills:

