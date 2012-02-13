The Best Jeremy Lin Fan Video You Will Ever See

Jeremy Lin mania is sweeping across the NBA like nothing we’ve ever seen (example: since February 4th, he has the highest-selling jersey of any player in the NBA). He’s inspiring people in every corner of the basketball universe, including film makers.
Check out this fan-made commercial called “Jeremy Lin – More Than Talent.” Chills:
I doubt if he can maintain his game once Stat and Melo comes back. Hope so.
@Chuck –
That is the big question mark hanging out there isn’t it? Specifically when Melo comes back, because he dominates the ball so much and brings everything to a standstill.
For JLin, it’s about teammates and the W. When was the last time Melo rattled off teammates “Shump, Jared Jefferies, Tyson Chandler, Landry” in an interview? Once STAT and Melo return, stats won’t be as awesome but he’ll run the team Goran Dragic style (crafty team player).
Put him on the Olympic tryout squad. Good fit for the team.
I wouldn’t go as far as to compare him to goran dragic or say he should play for Team USA- BUT I agree w/ all of IC’s other points.
Everyone loves to point out that JLin can’t maintain this pace forever. I don’t even know what the virtue in saying that is. His statistics aren’t what is important, rather it’s the way he’ll run the team and whether or not he’ll be able to maintain fluidity in the offense.
Statistics, of course they’ll drop off – but who cares- that isn’t the point. Saying that isn’t going out on a limb. But I don’t think they’ll drop off that much- he’s going to average at least 15 a game w/ 8 assists.
@hahns: There’s a very clear reason why many basketball fans and “fans” will point to stats – numbers are easy to compare AND numbers matter in fantasy basketball. I bet there are countless dudes commenting on here who spend more time managing fantasy rosters than they do actually watching full games, beginning to end.
Wow, the folks over at Dime are real easy to impress…what was so amazing about that??!?
Getting the chance to play mop up minutes in the Olympics would be linsane. With the full squad back, play d, distribute the rock, and hit open jumpers. Do your thing. The Grandma interviews back in Taiwan crack me up.
@TODOTO:
It’s a fan video. It doesn’t have the backing/budget/resources of a video produced by Nike or an ad agency. For someone who just put it together because they love Lin, it’s pretty impressive.
@TODOTO
Are you a fan of anyone’s? If so, make a video on your own free time and compare it post it up on youtube. We’ll let you know how good it is.
If you can’t bother doing it… have a seat.
Trade him