The Black Mamba Slithering On The Blazers

Leave it up to Kevin Harlan to perfectly describe a play like this. It wasn’t like Kobe killed it last night. The Blazers were so bad he didn’t need to. Portland was parting like the Red Sea all night, and two of them got hit on this in-n-out Euro Step from Bryant. If this had been Greg Oden instead of Marcus Camby defending the paint, Bryant might have put him in the hospital.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Do the Lakers need to trade Pau Gasol to get Kobe another ring?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.