The Black Mamba Slithering On The Blazers

Leave it up to Kevin Harlan to perfectly describe a play like this. It wasn’t like Kobe killed it last night. The Blazers were so bad he didn’t need to. Portland was parting like the Red Sea all night, and two of them got hit on this in-n-out Euro Step from Bryant. If this had been Greg Oden instead of Marcus Camby defending the paint, Bryant might have put him in the hospital.
Do the Lakers need to trade Pau Gasol to get Kobe another ring?
is there any question he’ll be effective even at age 36? 37? 38? maybe kobe hires the suns trainers during the offseason.
inside out? reggie has em backwards on that. fk reggie
No. There is no pau trade that can happen that will make them better. Pau ain’t bringing back howard. He better than most pfs and as good as the elite. If it nets you a pf and a pg I say do it.