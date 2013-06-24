The Champs Sports Game Plan: Calvin Johnson Sandy Creek Pack

The latest collection to hit the Game Plan is the Calvin Johnson Sandy Creek Pack. This collection pays tribute to Megatron’s beloved Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, GA. Johnson had a stellar career at Sandy Creek, leading his high school squad to a regional title for the first time ever in 2003 and gained national recognition as a top recruit. [Check out Dime’s Top 10 Football Players in the NBA]

The “Megatron” nickname is a fitting one – he is the perfect gridiron weapon, flaunting a lethal combination of quickness, power, size, speed and agility. In 2010, Sandy Creek honored their superstar alum by retiring his No. 81.

Now Nike has teamed up with Johnson to create his own collection to show love to Sandy Creek, and Champs Sports will bring it to you in stores and online at the Nike Yardline on 6/29.

Check out the collection below…

The Shoe

CJ 81 Trainer Max â€“ ‘White/Red/Navy’- $120
When CJ was interviewed at his collection launch party at Champs Sports, he said, “As a kid you see Jordans and wonder what that feels like to have your own shoe, and the fact that I have one is really surreal.”

