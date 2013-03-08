The Champs Sports Game Plan: KD V Hulk Pack

03.08.13 5 years ago

Welcome to THE GAME PLAN, a new section on DimeMag.com where we collaborate with CHAMPS SPORTS to bring our readers the best one-stop head-to-toe collections for ballplayers nationwide.

Next up: Kevin Durant’s “Gamma Ray”-inspired KD V apparel and kicks collection. Drawing inspiration from the Incredible Hulk, the collection features an array of product in gamma ray-inspired atomic teal and volt colors.

You will be able to find all of this collection at your local Champs Sports.

Here’s the gear:

Shoes
KD V ‘Hulk’ â€“ ‘Atomic Teal/Volt/Dark Atomic Teal/Fiberglass’ – $115
The latest drop in the KD V collection draws inspiration from the Incredible Hulk and adopts the gamma ray-infused color composition of atomic teal & volt.

Apparel
Nike ‘Run More Than Your Mouth’ Tee â€“ ‘Atomic Teal/White/Dark Atomic Teal’ – $25
Drawing on the tradition of letting your game speak for itself, this Nike tee tells you to put up or shut up.

TOPICS#Kevin Durant
Champs Sports KEVIN DURANT The Champs Sports Game Plan The Gameplan

