The Champs Sports Game Plan: KD V Hulk Pack

Next up: Kevin Durant’s “Gamma Ray”-inspired KD V apparel and kicks collection. Drawing inspiration from the Incredible Hulk, the collection features an array of product in gamma ray-inspired atomic teal and volt colors.

You will be able to find all of this collection at your local Champs Sports.

Here’s the gear:

Shoes

KD V ‘Hulk’ â€“ ‘Atomic Teal/Volt/Dark Atomic Teal/Fiberglass’ – $115

The latest drop in the KD V collection draws inspiration from the Incredible Hulk and adopts the gamma ray-infused color composition of atomic teal & volt.

Apparel

Nike ‘Run More Than Your Mouth’ Tee â€“ ‘Atomic Teal/White/Dark Atomic Teal’ – $25

Drawing on the tradition of letting your game speak for itself, this Nike tee tells you to put up or shut up.