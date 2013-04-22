The Champs Sports Game Plan: Nike Basketball Elite 2.0 Superhero Collection

Welcome to THE GAME PLAN, a new section on DimeMag.com where we collaborate with CHAMPS SPORTS to bring our readers the best one-stop head-to-toe collections for ballplayers nationwide.

Next up: The latest product to hit the Game Plan is the Nike Basketball Elite 2.0 Superhero Collection. Superheroes may be fiction, but out of this world abilities and impenetrable gear will make you think otherwise. The Collection is based on Superhero storylines of LeBron, Kobe and KD. LeBron’s Unstoppable Power, Kobe’s Deceptive Speed and Kevin Durant’s Ultimate Control all shape the collection in a unique way.

Footwear drops at your local Champs Sports on 4/27. All apparel is available now in-stores.

Here’s the gear:

Shoes:

Lebron X PS Elite â€“ Hyper Blue/Bright Citrus-Pure Platinum-Blackened Blue’- $260

The Elite Superhero version of The LeBron X is alleged to be from an ancient supernova, the most explosive force in the universe. The combination of the kevlar and carbon fiber on the shoe plus the bright citrus colorway with graphic colorlining is meant to speak to LeBron’s unstoppable power on the court.

Kobe 8 System Elite â€“ ‘Poison Grn/Roy’ – $200

Strike like the Black Mamba! The lethal green pit viper is the inspiration for the Elite 2.0 Kobe. Check out the x-ray vision graphic on the collar line on this Poison Green colorway.

KD V Elite â€“ ‘Roy/Volt’ – $160

The KD V Elite debuts in this Volt colorway with a re-engineered low top cut that offers a full range of motion for KD-like versatility. The added carbon fiber heel and shank provides a lightweight feel without sacrificing stability via the kevlar Flywire.

Jump to Page 2 to get a closer look at the apparel hookup for the kicks…