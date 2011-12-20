The Clippers Take Over Los Angeles; Kobe Bryant Wants To Stay A Laker

A lot of people made fun of us for talking the Clippers up, but what can you say? When you’re younger, more athletic, things just come easier. That’s just the way it is and as much as we love the game, as much as we love Kobe and Pau and the accolades they’ve won in the past, if you can’t see the Clippers are poised to take that crown than you are losing it. Or you just have more faith in the Lakers’ front office than we do. The Clippers let their big brother hang around for a while, and then in the second half they turned it up to a level the old heads couldn’t keep up with. 114-95, the Clippers ended up winning with Chauncey Billups (23 points) and Chris Paul (17 points, nine assists, five steals) doing the most damage, dominating the Laker guards at times … The Clippers came into Staples Center as visitors and left as champs of the city, even if it was only a preseason game. Bryant scored as easily as he always has, 22 (with seven turnovers), and the two Laker big men combined for 31 and 19. But the Lakers supporting cast struggled (sound familiar?), and Metta World Peace shot 0-for-8 off the bench. When you’re counting on three players to do everything for you, especially against a younger, quicker team, you’re basically calling for a problem. Paul didn’t dominate, but he turned heads as a new Clipper, everyone except for his coach. Vinny Del Negro isn’t ready to give up his spot yet, and says he’s here to stick around. He also points out he expects CP3 to lose a few pounds. We’re not experts on star-to-coach relationships, but asking your point guard publicly to lose a few pounds doesn’t seem like the best course of action … Pau Gasol was asked by our friends over at Lakers Nation about Kobe’s recent divorce. Check out his response here … Josh Smith might’ve only scored 11 compared to Boris Diaw‘s 12, but to us he’s the anti-Diaw: Showing up to camp in shape, and looking skinnier than ever. Diaw doesn’t look like he’s in great shape, and that’s being kind. Charlotte won by only two 79-77 over Atlanta, and Portland blew out Utah by 20 behind 17 from Wesley Matthews … As for the L.A. battle, as good as Jordan is, we swear we’ve never seen him make a shot, like ever, outside of the paint. In fact, he’s the only player in the NBA to score 500 or more points and not score one point outside of the paint. For someone 7-1 with an insane wingspan and the leap of a prehistoric animal, that’s just awful. There’s seriously no way to defend that … And Kobe says he wants to stay a Laker forever. There’s nothing like playing in one place your whole career, as far as your legacy goes, and we think Kobe understands that. He might pressure management to make moves, but we doubt he’ll try to demand a trade … The Mavs signed long-time bad boy Sean Williams. Do you anticipate him doin’ anything for them this year? Hopefully he sticks in the league for once … One of our all-time favorite players, Shammond Williams, gave a serious Q&A where he discusses North Carolina ties and going back to coach for Roy Williams. While he never became more than a decent role player in the NBA, Williams was a beast at UNC for those extremely talented, but flawed, late ’90s North Carolina teams … By the way, have any of you been checking out NBA TV’s Open Court? They had it on the other night and the guys were talking about their second sports. Reggie Miller said he’s all world in baseball and could play in the majors right now. Steve Smith said he was great in horseshoes, and then Kenny Smith tried to say he was big time in golden gloves growing up. At that, everyone got up, and walked out saying “That’s it. That’s it. We’re calling it off!” Hilarious show … Mark Cuban expects an openly gay player soon. Are you ready? … Chuck Hayes failed his physical and his Sacramento contract will be voided. We feel for him. He’s one of the good guys in the league, if only because he does the little things that never get rewarded. In this instance, the reward came ($21 million), and then was taken away because of a heart issue. Kings general manager Geoff Petrie said that informing Hayes his deal had been voided was “one of the most heartbreaking moments of my professional or personal life.” … Dennis Rodman decided to paint his face while he was in Asia. C’mon man. They should’ve had him in The Hangover Part II. Stu and Rodman would’ve gotten along great … And Arron Afflalo is returning to Denver a very rich man. $43 million strong are the reports out of ESPN. So that’s now $110 million spent to keep the core of a team together that lost in the first round last year. We love Afflalo and Nene, but sometimes we can’t figure organizations out. One thing we can say for Afflalo: He’s going to be a coveted fantasy player this season. With half of Denver’s roster dominating in China, he’ll take more shots than LMFAO … We’re out like Rodman’s face.
Gotta love those Clipper young’ons, especially that high scorer pup named Chauncey…
Caron Butler needs to come off the bench b/c he will not get the touches he needs w/ CP3 and Billups on the floor. He will pay big dividends coming off the bench for the Clip show. Blazers are running!!
Really feel bad for Chuck Hayes.. but honestly… you know the Knicks would sign him and play him. How is that for some Cuttino Mobley irony.
Man, that Chuck Hayes thing really is depressing.
I remember when Curry had some heart issues (literal, not figurative ones) come up when trying to re-sign with the Bulls, they offered him a pretty nice retirement package. He refused it and signed with the Knicks instead. I wonder if Hayes has those same kind of opportunities now that Curry did back then. I hope he does.
I think Dallas signed Sean Williams.
Eddy Curry’s heart issue was that it didn’t exist.
Chuck Hayes has a heart “ailment” that I’m sure teams could ignore… The Kings just realized that they couldn’t afford him so made an excuse in my opinion.
He’ll be playing for a championship team in no time.
“When you’re counting on three players to do everything for you…you’re basically calling for a problem” So the heat?
@Chicagorilla
Good News… Aaron Allfalo signed
Bad News… 5 more years with the Nuggets.
@craig-The Heat got 2 bulls and a cow running the court,LAL got old Kobe and Mr. Gasoft.Its harder for them to keep up.
– It’s really time for DIME to update their photo library. CP looks like he’s 17 in that photo, and he’s holding the horrid ball that chaffed players’ hands. It’s time guys.
– I will never get used to reading “World Peace” on a boxscore. Never.
– Will the Clip play Billups and Paul side-by-side for the whole season? If so, awesome.
– And I just got over a bout with the Stomach Flu. Ruined my whole weekend. But I lost 8 pounds in 3 days. Diaw might need 2 weeks of stomach flu to get his weight down to normal. He looks like a player 3-4 years post retirement.
I watched the Blazers easily handle the Jazz. Wes is more than ready to take the next step up. Roy was an All-Star, Matthews and Crawford will more than do their part to replace him. Kurt Thomas and Marcus Camby got extended playing time because the Blazers were playing without LaMarcus and Greg Oden. They were comically paired up super raw Enes Kanter at times. Polish and experience routinely defeated youthful vigor. Kanter did look good in sequences though. I was certain he was going to be one of the worst draft picks ever, so with those low expectations I was impressed. He uses his body, and gets boards.
Derrick Favors was a beast last night (25 and 12?), Alec Burks was a blur, and Gordon Hayward is like the only white guy left on that team. Sadly, they’re all going to be sitting on the bench behind Jamaal Tinsley, Josh Howard, and Raja Bell this year.
Either way, if healthy Portland can contend for a playoff spot. And if healthy the Jazz are still a lotto team. Big Al and Memo makes sense on offense in a video game, but in real life on defense they are worse than Kim Jong-Il’s post defense.
Clippers has to take it easy in the preseason, can’t risk injuries. It’s the Clippers after all. The lineup looks nice though. What did Sterling fever do to deserve this?
In the 90’s it was Rodman who used to paint the faces
Madonna… Carmen Electra…
all i hope for is kobe to remain optimistic. he will be the lakers engine all season. losing will get frustrating, but if kobe can keep a level head, things should turn around by the post season. i still predict a 50 win team in the lakers, but their bench is horrible to say the least. 50 wins, good momentum and chemistry heading into the playoffs, and that will build confidence. regardless of the fact kobe has 5 rings, i still believe he is the hungriest man in the league through sheer competitiveness and after the way they were ousted last season, on top of everyone who matters saying the lakers have little to no shot…i give the boy kobe a great shot to return to the top of the mountain.
@Jzsmoove
two games doesn’t really count as a pre-season. Teams have to start playing hard right now. So they make an easy transition into the condensed season.
Clippers vs Lakers
Was AWESOME! Well at least for 3 quarters. I like Chauncey at the 2guard. He’s just as strong, and quicker than most 2’s. The only time it’ll be a problem is if he doesn’t have De Jordan behind him to help block/alter the shot of a 2guard posting him up. Which may only happen vs Utah (CJ Miles in the post with Memo at the 3pt line) or the T-Wolves (Wes Johnson on the post KLove at Center on the 3pt line).
Caron Butler fits in very well with those guys.
De Jordan looks angry. He has plans to destroy every center he faces. His Block on Kobe’s dunk was a message to Kobe that read “Dear Kobe. Give me that shyt. It’s not 1996 and I’m not Ben Wallace. You gotta come better than that”
Blake – Showed off the handles on Pau Gasol a few times. But he seemed to piss off the refs pretty badly after he got T’d up for hanging on the rim. which he paid for later because they wouldn’t give Blake a call for shyt. Even when he got clearly mugged on a fastbreak.
Kobe – lol’d at him all night. why? Dude is in straight MyPlayer 2k12 mode. He’s all about his numbers.
McRoberts- Will fit in well if he gets minutes. He plays hard, runs the floor, and Lakers fans may not know this, but he can even hit a three pointer here and there.
Pau and Bynum – Looked like they were out to prove their worth to Kobe and the Organization. Bynum protected the rim well for the most part. Pau did a good job of finishing plays.
Darius Morris – has a nice jumper. Too bad he’ll never be used during the season. Then again, Mike brown isn’t PJ, he might actually play the kid.
Can’t wait til they play again Wednesday.
@FnF
I already moved on from AA. once the Bulls signed Rip, they were done. The front office isn’t smart enough to have a complete off-season. They blow their load early and leave it at that.
@That’s What’s Up I see what you did there.
Does anybody read the Sec 140 comments on espn.com? Some of the stupidest shit you will ever read(or attempt to read if you manage to get past the 1st grade spelling and grammar).
Did Vinny really say Cp3 needs to lose weight? Dear Gawd he’s an idiot. Maybe that’s why Chris Paul didn’t seem to happy during his interview.
To his credit though, Cp3 has always looked a little thick. sorta like Baron Davis.
Chicagorella – on point comments.
Kobe is over the hill (he still has the most comfortable shoes to wear tho).
Pau and Bynum are trash. I hope my Magic do not trade Dwight for them, smh.
I think i saw some posts from the QQ impostor again. Hoping this doesn’t become a trend again. Dime, please moderate if it becomes continuous.
Forgot for a second that the season is smaller, la won’t get to 50 wins but I like them going for 40 wins. 40-26 will probably be good for top 4 in the west.
Beiber- You think they’ll get 50 wins THIS season?! It’s a short season.
The damn double standard for guys is ridiculous. Brook Lopez gets shit for not dunking everything and being allergic to the paint, but then DeAndre Jordan gets crap for not having a game outside of the lane? Coaches get crap for catering to star players and then Del Negro gets crap for calling one out? CP has knee issues, weight KILLS your knees, lose weight, save knees. So you have a center on your team who only dunks. On a team with your all world PG and PF, you have a bug guy who only wants to play defense, rebound, and have the occasional dunk on someone’s head. I see nothing to complain about.
Hopefully Chuck gets on with another team. At Kentucky no one gave more effort or won as many games in the past decade as a UK player than Hayes. I cant remember the exact percentage but with him there for 4 years they won something like 80% of their games and were always competitive. Never saw someone that was only 6’6 at best rebound like he does and play defense the way he does. Truly sad and wish him the best.
I like Chuck Hayes and I hope he makes it back into the L. Chauncey is taking this move to the 2 seriously, good to see himfit right in. Im not on the bandwagon yet, but the clips might have the pieces to make some noise.