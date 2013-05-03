The Cover Of Phil Jackson’s Newest Book “Eleven Rings” Is Sick

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Phil Jackson
05.02.13 5 years ago

Here’s a look at the cover of Phil Jackson‘s latest book, titled “Eleven Rings.” The book, dropping on May 21, will probably be much like the others from the Zen Master. The Amazon description says it’ll include his secrets from the champion New York Knicks in the 1970s, what it was like to manage Michael Jordan, inspiring Dennis Rodman, and turning Kobe Bryant from a rebellious teenager into a mature leader. While we’re all waiting on the book to release, at least we know this: this cover couldn’t get any better.

Via @ArashMarkazi

What do you think?

