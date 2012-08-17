The Denver Nuggets Release Their Own Comic Book

08.17.12 6 years ago

In recent years, the Denver Nuggets were always a highlight-making team, and now with Andre Iguodala in the mix, expect a lot more alley-oops and top ten-worthy plays. Perhaps since they are so exciting, the team decided to debut a five-page online comic book on Facebook entitled “Adventures in Nuggets Nation”.

This appears to be the first in a series of Denver Nuggets-themed comic books and with many experts predicating the team to finish as one of the top teams in the West, who knows how the story will unfold in future issues.

How good will Denver be this year?

