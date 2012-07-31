The E League: Best Celebrity Hoops Run On The West Coast

This story was originally printed in Dime #69. Check the issue to see the feature in its entirety…

As ballplayers, we all have a natural instinct to entertain. It’s fun to play to the crowd and throw up some three goggles after a deep trey every now and then â€“ even if the majority of us aren’t collecting checks with a mini Jerry West logo stamped on ’em.

In Los Angeles, entertainers of another breed are getting their own weekly hoop fix inside of a private gym just east of Santa Monica, in the E League.

“It’s like our golf of Hollywood,” says E League founder and all-around L.A. basketball guru, Shane Duffy.

Duffy, who has been running the West Coast’s most premier celebrity and entertainment invite-only league for the past 15 years, has attracted some of the industry’s best and brightest to his basketball run. And when guys from Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Sandler to Kevin Hart and Chris Brown want to get in some burn at the gym, the E League has been their hoops sanctuary. Likewise, it provides an opportunity for different talent around the city to assemble in a new social environment.

“This place really provides an opportunity for people that would never meet, at the highest level of (their respective) industry, to kind of collaborate and do things,” says Duffy.

It’s also a place where anyone â€“ or any team â€“ has a chance to shine.

“I pride myself on the fact that this league has great parity,” Duffy continues. “There’s never been a fight in the room â€“ it’s not that kind of a league.”

“The E League is the cream of the crop of entertainment basketball,” offers up another one of the E League’s longstanding resident ballers, and actors, Arlen Escarpeta. “I don’t care what anybody tells you â€“ it’s the best. As far as talent level, it’s here. Networking, it’s here. Best uniforms, it’s here. The best gym, you got it. More than anything, it’s top tier. We have a good time.”

Escarpeta says he’s booked three studio films alone out of the connections he’s made from playing. It’s those connections â€“ and more importantly, interactions amongst its players â€“ that has helped ignite new relationships within an industry that operates largely on networking. Outside of actors and musicians, the league also features agents, studio execs and writers, among many others. More than anything, Duffy is proud how even with a yearly influx of new personalities and familiar faces, his league has remained a place of positive contact and great competition.

“It’s amazing to watch people’s families grow and their careers grow,” adds Duffy. “People go ebb and flow â€“ it’s an ebb and flow business. People are successful, then they’re way down and I try to be a constant in their life that doesn’t really fluctuate based on their popularity; it’s based on they’re good people. And I want good people in the room that can play well together and get along.”

After working in player-talent relations and as an entertainment-marketing manager for the NBA, Duffy started the E League back in 1999 as a way to bring the entertainment’s basketball community together. And ever since the league’s first ever Rookie of the Year award was handed out to, ahem, Snoop Dogg, the level of competition has never wavered. It’s also attracted a number of high-level sponsors in Nike and Gatorade into its family.