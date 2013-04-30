The First Look At Kevin Durant’s Nike KD VI?

04.30.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

While Kevin Durant is busy busting defenders in the NBA Playoffs, earlier today we got what might be the first look at his next signature sneaker, the Nike KD VI. The sneaker is expected to be officially unveiled sometime this summer, and for now it looks to be taking a lot of visual clues from Kobe Bryant‘s signature line.

It has a decidedly soccer feel to it, and will feature some new innovative technology surrounding the 180-degree Zoom Air unit. But for now, we’ll have to wait for any more updates.

What do you think?

