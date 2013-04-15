The First & Second All-NBA Fantasy Teams

Just because the season is over doesn’t mean Dime won’t be bringing you any fantasy content. We have tons of offseason coverage planned for you, including season awards like this one, NBA Draft and Free Agency Fallouts, and the unveiling of our first ever Fantasy Rankings.

FIRST TEAM NBA ALL-FANTASY

PG â€“ CHRIS PAUL, Los Angeles Clippers â€“ 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 1.1 threes, 2.4 steals, 48 percent FG, 89 percent FT

His best fantasy seasons are most likely behind him, but Paul is still the safest choice you can make at point guard. CP solidified his dominance by leading the league in steals per game for the fifth time in eight career seasons and currently trails only Greivis Vasquez for the league lead in assists. He’ll no doubt be the first point guard off the board in most drafts next year and deserves a top-five pick.

SG â€“ KOBE BRYANT, Los Angeles Lakers â€“ 27.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.4 steals, 0.3 blocks, 46 percent FG, 84 percent FT

Kobe’s torn Achilles tendon marks a disappointing end to a marvelous fantasy season. I wanted to hand James Harden the first team honors, but fantasy basketball is a numbers game, and Mamba averaged more points, rebounds and assists while shooting five percent better from the field. The injury will definitely lower his draft day price tag, but the only way I advise you to grab him is if he shows off some magical, Adrian Peterson-like healing powers over the offseason. No matter what, when Kobe returns next season he will be out to prove that he won’t go down as another superstar whose game was curtailed by injury at the end of their career.

SF â€“ KEVIN DURANT, Oklahoma City â€“ 28.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.4 steals, 1.3 blocks, 51 percent FG, 91 percent FT

I’ve been an advocate of taking LeBron over Durant first overall, but this summer I have a lot of thinking to do. Durant wound up shooting much better from the free throw line than James did, while averaging more blocks. Most importantly, he didn’t miss a single game. While Miami will be cruising to the first seed in the East for years to come, Oklahoma City will constantly be jockeying for playoff position year in and year out in the wild West. Though LeBron may be better statistically, you never have to worry about Durant missing games in the fantasy playoffs.

PF â€“ LeBRON JAMES, Miami â€“ 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.7 steals, 0.9 blocks, 57 percent FG, 75 percent FT

Thankfully LeBron qualifies as a power forward in both Yahoo! and ESPN leagues or else things would have gotten real hairy between him and Durant. The statistics say it all about his game. James is just as dominant in the fantasy game as he is in real life. The only way he isn’t drafted first overall next year is if you’re concerned about him missing games at the end of the season.

C â€“ TIM DUNCAN, San Antonio â€“ 17.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.7 blocks, 50 percent FG, 81 percent FT

If I’m willing to give Kobe the nod over Harden, then Duncan definitely earned first team honors over any up-and-coming stars. This season, Duncan shot a career-high 81 percent from the charity stripe while averaging the most blocks he’s had since 2002-03, the season that Michael Jordan announced his third and final retirement. This might be a last hoorah for Duncan as far as the fantasy game is concerned, but as long as he is healthy and on the court, he is efficient enough to always be fantasy relevant.

